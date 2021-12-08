Sanamente.mx .-Given the death rate caused by COVID-19, researchers from 10 Latin American countries conducted a study on the Pandemic Duel in this region, among them the doctor Raymundo Calderón Sánchez, National Director of Psychology at the Universidad del Valle de México (UVM), reported that the findings showed a strong association between pandemic grief and suicidal ideation.

One year and eight months after the pandemic broke out in our country, Dr. Calderón indicated that it is estimated that the death of a person from COVID-19 would emotionally affect about 9 family members and that in total there are approximately 16 million people in mourning around the world due to this health crisis.

The study COVID-19 Duel in Ten Latin American countries: invariance in the measurement of the pandemic bereavement scale and its relationship with suicidal ideation, was carried out at 2 thousand 321 participants of Mexico, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Peru and Brazil, with the purpose of obtaining an equivalent measure of mourning between people of these countries; be able to make a comparison regarding dysfunctional grief and use the pandemic grief scale as a predictor of suicidal ideation despite the cultural differences that each country has.

The foregoing will allow interventions to be carried out or to justify the implementation of interventions, not only local but also regional, since the diagnosis is very relevant for the well-being of the population.

Dr. Raymundo Calderón Sánchez, explained that the increase in the prevalence of dysfunctional grief is associated with the characteristics that accompany death from COVID-19, such as the “grief overload” due to the increase in deaths of family members and other loved ones. . Among the factors that interfere in the coping capacity of the bereaved, are the restrictions that prohibit visiting relatives or loved ones in hospitals or intensive care units, accompanying them in their last days of life and carrying out funeral ceremonies, which can generate or increase feelings of guilt.

The specialist indicated that people in grief, at the beginning of the loss, tend to experience feelings of denial, anger and guilt, depression and acceptance, however, when the symptoms of grief are prolonged, intensified, delayed or obstructed, it can turn into a psychiatric problem, in addition to which it can generate risks for physical health, such as the appearance of heart and immune system problems, addictions, deterioration of the quality of life in general and even suicide.

He explained that people who really have suicidal ideation try to avoid any type of interaction that generates high levels of commitment in terms of doing, saying or feeling certain types of things; In addition, there is a sense of loss of personal security that is identified with sleep problems, eating problems, interaction with others, constant negative responses to certain types of circumstances that allow us to see clearly how a person can feel in total loss of happiness or of joy.

For his part, the doctor Tomas Caycho from the Faculty of Health Sciences, from the Universidad Privada del Norte in Peru and leader of the research project, pointed out that having a measurement that is valid in all these countries and that allows making a comparison at the regional level, would allow a better understanding grief in each of the countries, but it would also provide a better understanding of pandemic grief throughout the region, in at least 10 countries despite the cultural differences that occur in each one.

He added that, in Mexico, 10.4% of the people evaluated have a dysfunctional grief, which places it almost on par with Peru, Paraguay and Colombia, but is below Guatemala, El Salvador and Ecuador; the latter showed a higher percentage of people experiencing pandemic grief.

On the other hand, he indicated that Mexico along with El Salvador and Ecuador have a higher probability of suicidal ideation, where 24.3% of people present suicidal ideation as a result of dysfunctional grief due to the loss of a loved one caused by the pandemic.

The study was conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic between January 25 and February 26, 2021. During this period, Latin America reached the figure of almost 21 million people infected and almost 700 thousand deaths from COVID-19.

DZ