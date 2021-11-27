For just over a year and a half, the world has been in the midst of a crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The direct effects are multiple, but the indirect damages that have been generated must also be considered. Since then, routine visits have decreased because patients are afraid to go to the doctor. For the same reason, skin diseases such as atopic dermatitis have been neglected.

High incidence problem

Atopic dermatitis is the most common dermatological disease in children and adolescents. During the last months of the pandemic, consultations to the specialist were reduced, as well as the diagnoses, which has caused patients to seek care with more affectations, both at the skin level and in the emotional and self-esteem aspects.

On the occasion of the National Day of Atopic Dermatitis, which is celebrated every November 27, Dr. Helena Vidaurri, a pediatric dermatologist attached to the Pediatric Service of the Hospital General de México “Dr. Eduardo Liceaga ”, pointed out that the confinement measures caused patients to leave their treatment in the background. That has increased the severity of symptoms such as bleeding, itching, pain, depression, and sleep problems.

“Atopic dermatitis is a disease with a deep immune origin that, in its most serious stages, is not controlled through creams or ointments. For this reason, within the framework of the National Day, we make a call for patients to see specialists and thus have a proper diagnosis and treatment of the disease “.

Prevalence in our country

He added that it is already a public health problem that affects 20 percent of the Mexican population and four out of every 10 adolescents. Its origin is related to type 2 inflammation, that is, an exaggerated response of the immune system to allergens or other factors that, on a physical level, trigger skin rashes, dryness, intense itching, redness of the skin and even bleeding.

Dr. Rossana Llergo, president of the Mexican Foundation for Dermatology AC. commented that National Atopic Dermatitis Day should serve as a reflection on the challenges that exist regarding the disease and remember that patients have innovative treatment options to improve their quality of life.

“The worst disease is one that is not treated even when there are treatments to do so. For this reason, it is important to remind patients with atopic dermatitis of the importance of going to the doctor so that they can have a comprehensive approach to the disease “.

Today more than ever it is important that patients with skin problems see a doctor immediately. Timing is of the essence because if the problem is identified in its early stages there are more treatment options. It also prevents the discomfort from increasing in intensity.