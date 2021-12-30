The cosplayer community has great affection for many of the most iconic characters in the video game industry and Final Fantasy has always been appreciated by a large number of fans around the world to the extent that various models are launched to recreate its amazing characters.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, The choice will allow us to take a look at a cosplay dedicated to the female character of Tifa from the beloved Final Fantasy 7 video game, best of all, it is a cosplay that is ready for battle.

Pandahelden Cosplay, also known as pandaheldentime, is a cosplayer model who is a huge fan of Final Fantasy 7, she has translated her love into truly exceptional work, which she recently posted on her official Instagram account.

In fact, the cosplayer not only wore Tifa’s costume, but also gave life to a performance, being immortalized in the photos with a characteristic pose of the character. So there she is, launching an honor kick at the camera, ready to destroy the opponent in front of her.

Otherwise, it is worth noting the exceptional details, such as the braid, the gloves and the boots. A really great job honoring our favorite Final Fantasy 7 character. We suppose it will especially appeal to anyone playing the remake on PC these days, as it does look spectacular compared to the original version there.