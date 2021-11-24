When it comes to talking about efficiency and energy saving, photovoltaic solar panels quickly come to mind, capable of capture the sun’s energy and transform it into electricity that we can use directly or store in batteries for later use when for example there are clouds or it is at night.

These battery-based electrical storage facilities have traditionally been characterized by being expensive and complex systems that require large spaces and with an unpleasant aesthetic, although there are more and more manufacturers that are betting on incorporating the latest technologies to reduce their size and with an increasingly careful design.





It is for example the case of the Tesla Powerwalls that have not had much diffusion in our continent and now it will also be with the arrival of the new bet of Panasonic with its EverVolt 2.0 systems.

It is an evolution of the manufacturer’s previous EverVolt equipment that now offers a more futuristic look, with stylized lines, clean and minimalist colors and shapes, but that hide inside a very powerful battery system designed to self-supply medium and large-sized homes.

With up to 7.6 KW of power and capacity of 25.65 KWh

Specifically, according to the first data provided by the manufacturer, EverVolt 2.0 can provide an electrical power of up to 7.6 KW when disconnected from the electricity grid, for example in self-sufficient installations or during a blackout and up to 9.6 KW when we are connected to the network.

In terms of storage capacities, two options will be offered, one with 17.1 KWh and a more powerful one with 25.65 KWh for each system, with the option of having several systems in parallel. Also, it can work with new or old solar panel installations and comes with its own power inverter counting the whole team with IP55 certification to be installed outdoors.

Although Panasonic has not yet given many more details about this interesting product, it has commented that we can connect solar panels of up to 12 KW, will have a new control application for mobile phones with an improved interface to make it easier for the user to manage their electricity consumption and storage and also the battery will be offered with a optional color LCD screen to monitor its status more directly.

Price and availability

At the moment Panasonic has not provided further information on EverVolt 2.0, nor prices, nor dates of sale, although it already appears on the brand’s website in case we want to take a look at it.

More information | Panasonic