The vortex of Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday is over and although it is evident that many offers are no longer available, there are still opportunities to buy a camera, lens, tripod, bag or backpack, flash, memory card, hard disk or mobile photographic the best price. We take care of that every Friday in our Hunting Bargains.

Offers in cameras

If you are looking for a small but very capable camera you have to look at the Micro 4/3 system cameras. For example, if you want it preferably to record video, you have the body of a Panasonic Lumix GH5 Mark II for 1,390.99 euros, practically its historical minimum price, on Amazon.





From the same family but oriented towards photography, we have a Panasonic Lumix G80 with Lumix Vario 12-60mm / F3.5-5.6 lens for 749.00 euros at Amazon.





Same system but different brand for the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IIIS that with the M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm f3.5-5.6 II R lens, plus a gift of a M.Zuiko Digital 45mm F1.8, is for only 599 euros in the Olympus store using the code “OMD45NOV21EUR“. Quite a bargain because the recommended price of all this equipment exceeds a thousand euros.





Besides, you also have a Olympus OM-D E-M1X (flag model of the house) whose body can be obtained for only 1,760 euros in FotoRuano (its recommended price is 2,000 euros).





Of course, you might prefer a camera with a slightly larger sensor, an APS-C, even if that means a somewhat larger body as well. In this area we have a Nikon Z50, model that with the Nikkor Z 16-50 mm DX VR lens, a 64GB SD card and a tripod continues for 859 euros in El Corte Inglés (its usual price exceeds a thousand euros which is what it costs in other stores) .





Also APS-C but with a compact body and stylish design we have a Fujifilm X-T30 with the XC15-45 / 3.5-5.6 lens for 949.08 euros on Amazon.





Of course, you can also fit a full-frame sensor into a very compact size. This is demonstrated by the Sony A7C whose body is still lowered to 1,800 euros on Amazon, the same price as on Black Friday (even slightly lower).





Of course, to make the leap to a mirrorless full frame the most interesting option right now looking at the pocket is still the Canon EOS RP, whose body costs only 899 euros in several stores: Amazon, El Corte Inglés and PcComponentes.





But maybe you prefer a reliable SLR, in which case we also bring you an option to jump to the full format. It’s about the Nikon D750, whose body is for 1,349 euros in El Corte Inglés. A great price (only a little higher than on Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday) considering that its recommended price exceeds two thousand euros.





Of course, if you settle for an APS-C sensor and an intermediate model, you have a very good option in the Pentax K-70 with Pentax 18-55mm f3.5-5.6 DA AL WR lens for only 664.39 euros at Amazon.





A similar option, but from another brand, may be the Nikon D5600 that with an AF-P DX 18-55 mm VR lens comes out for 699 euros in El Corte Inglés.





And if you want it even cheaper you have one Nikon D3500 with AF-P DX 18-55 VR lens for 499 euros at El Corte Inglés (recommended price of 579).





If you prefer a compact that fits in your pocket, but is powerful, you have a Sony RX100 III for 393.99 euros.





And if you want her ready to become Youtuber you have a Sony ZV1 for 599.99 euros reduced from the more than 700 that has a recommended price (and cheaper than on Black Friday) on Amazon.





If what you are looking for is an up-to-date sports camera, you have to look at the new one GoPro Hero 10 Black which on its official page is still on offer: 429.98 euros both for the base model with a one-year subscription to GoPro included and for the special pack that includes a magnetic rotating clip, an extra battery, a shorty (grip / tripod), a 32 Gbyte SD card and a case (logically the second option is more interesting).





And if what you are looking for is a snapshot, take a look at the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 that in various colors is by 69 euros to choose between El Corte Inglés or MediaMarkt.





Finally in terms of cameras, you have a Polaroid Now in various colors for 99 euros at Amazon. In addition, in Fnac they have it in white for 109.90 euros in a pack that includes two kits of photographic paper.





Offers on camera phones

This week our section dedicated to smartphones begins with one that boasts a 108 MP camera, currently the highest resolution offered by a mobile. Its about Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G 8/128 GB and is by 479 euros in black both in Amazon and in PcComponentes.





Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G – Smartphone 6.67 ” (WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 2.84GHz, 128 GB of internal memory, 8 GB of RAM, 108 MP camera), Black [Versión ES/PT] Read: The “phantom leopard” and other striking winning images of the MontPhoto 2021 international nature photo and video contest

Another high-end model at a very good price is the Samsung Galaxy S20FE 5G 6 / 128GB It costs 469 euros in three colors in MediaMarkt (they apply a discount of 100 euros when adding the product to the cart).





Another that is not bad is the OPPO Find X3 Lite 5G 8 / 128GB with quad camera and 64MP main sensor in black for 309 euros at Amazon.





Finally, another option at a good price is a Realme GT Master 6/128 GB in black Cosmos for only 268.97 euros on Amazon, the same price as on Black Friday.





Offers on objectives

Our section dedicated to optics begins with a Canon RF 50mm F1.8 STM In case you have a Canon R and you are looking for an inexpensive, quality fixed lens and a small size. It costs 200.20 euros which is not a bargain but it is very, very close to its historical minimum price, on Amazon.





Also for Canon cameras, but this time SLR, the telephoto lens Tamron 70-210mm F / 4 Di VC USD still at Black Friday price: 397.90 euros on Amazon.





And for users of the Micro 4/3 system the Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm F4-5.6 It is for 181.02 euros on Amazon.





Offers on accessories

Our accessories section begins as almost always with a transport bag; in this case a shoulder from the Pentaxeros store with a great discount: from 99.90 to 49.90 euros for one Crumpler Muli 4500 in black / navy blue that fits a reflex camera with two or three lenses, a tablet up to 10 “and various accessories.



And if you are looking for a tripod, take a look at the Vanguard Alta Pro 2+ 264AT, made of lightweight 26 mm aluminum and 4 sections with a maximum load of up to seven kilos (and, beware, without a ball joint) that is practically at its historical minimum price: 107.48 euros on Amazon.





And if you are looking for a gimbal For your videos to take a leap in quality, take a look at the DJI Ronin-SC, with three axes and that supports a camera weighing up to two kilos, for 239 euros on Amazon, ten more than on Black Friday but still at a great price (the recommended retail price is 359 euros).





And if you fancy the idea of ​​getting a printer from those laptops to have copies of your photos anywhere, you have one Canon Selphy Square QX10 In white or black for 119 euros, a little more expensive than on Black Friday but still at a good price compared to the almost 200 that it has as a recommended retail price on Amazon.





Finally, if you like to take selfies and / or record videos from TikTok, YouTube, etc., you may want to have one of those rings of light that you have surely already seen. For example this Yoozon 10 “Desk LED Ring Light, with three colors and 10 brightness levels, tripod with swivel mount for the smartphone for only 7.59 euros at Amazon.





Storage deals

If you need a memory card for your camera take a look at this PNY Elite SDXC UHS-I, Class 10, V10 and U1 128GB Because it is at a great capacity-price ratio: 17.07 euros on Amazon.





And if you are looking for one for very little money, you have one 32GB SanDisk Extreme PRO SDHC UHS-I, Class 10, U3 and V30

for only 8.63 euros on Amazon.





And if you need it in micro format, you have one 128GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC Class 10, U1 and A1 and with an SD adapter for only 14.12 euros, even cheaper than on Amazon’s Black Friday.





Finally, if you are looking for a desktop external hard drive to make a backup of your data you have a WD My Book 3.5 “8TB USB 3.0 for the same price as on “Black Friday”: 119.20 euros at MediaMarkt.





More offers?

