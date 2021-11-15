File photograph in which the detail of the application of a vaccine against covid-19 was recorded, in Panama City (Panama). EFE / Welcome Velasco



Panama City, Nov 14 (EFE) .- The Ministry of Health of Panama (Minsa) reported this Sunday 168 new cases of covid-19 and one death from the disease, for a total of 474,621 confirmed infections and 7,343 deaths in more than 19 months of pandemic.

In its daily report on the pandemic, the Minsa reports that there are 21 patients hospitalized for the coronavirus in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) and 11 in the plant, while 1,597 are isolated at home and 76 in hotels, for a global of 1,805 active cases.

The sick who have healed add up to 465,473 since March 9, 2020 when the first case of contagion occurred in Panama, where the covid has a lethality of 1.5%, one of the lowest in the Latin American region.

In the last 24 hours, 4,560 tests were applied to detect covid cases, with a positivity of 3.6%.

Regarding the vaccination process, the Minsa detailed that up to this afternoon 5,899,295 doses had been administered against covid-19, since last January, when the immunization began.

According to the data provided by the Expanded Program of Immunization of the Minsa, the target population that can be vaccinated, older than 12 years and older, has been inoculated with the first dose at 88.5% and 78.5% with the second dose.

Panama, a country with 4.28 million inhabitants, has continued the downward trend of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths from covid for weeks. However, the health authorities urge you not to lower your arms, practice biosecurity measures and go to get vaccinated.