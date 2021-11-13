The parliamentary coalition Goes for Mexico – made up of the PAN, PRI and PRD – assured that they will not lower any reserve of the Federation Expenditure Budget (PEF) 2022 even if they finish discussing on Monday. There are still 1,643 changes to be submitted.

“We are not going to download a single book, we are going to discuss, we are going to show them, we are going to unmask them. so that we could redirect 3% of total spending, we would provide resources for the country’s municipalities, for children with cancer, for women with cancer, for children’s stays, for magical towns, ”said the PRD leader Luis Espinosa Cházaro.

In a conference, the PRI coordinator, Rubén Moreira, pointed out that the opposition parties will not lower their reserves because that would mean the Budget ruling that was presented in the Plenary of the Chamber of Deputies, and assured that it does not matter if they finish discussing PEF 2022 until Monday or Tuesday.

Read: Customs trust will be to modernize Sonora: AMLO

“We do not lower reserves. Lowering reserves means validating a budget with which we do not agree, it means removing the attention of the Chamber where an abuse is being committed against municipalities and states, ”said the PRI.

Meanwhile, the PAN Jorge Romero commented that the ways of Morena, that is, of rejecting all the reservations put at risk the discussion of the issues to come, such as the electricity reform of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador

“There is no way that we have an attitude of absolute indifference to see everything that they (Morena) want to talk about. We are not in a congress of an eye for an eye (…) simply they in their forms thunder everything. Its forms are those that are putting at risk the bottom of all the issues that are coming to this country, “he said.

The deputies have spent more than 12 hours discussing the 2022 Budget in particular. In total there were 1,994 reservations, but only between 300 and 400 have been presented.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed