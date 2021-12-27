EFE.- The National Action Party (PAN) accused the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) this Sunday to favor President Andrés Manuel López Obrador after he ordered to continue with the mandate revocation consultation promoted by the president himself.

The PAN criticized the SCJN’s decision on Wednesday, which forced the National Electoral Institute (INE) to continue with the process by admitting an appeal from the president of the Chamber of Deputies, the Morenoist Sergio Gutiérrez.

“There was an expeditious response from the Court to the controversy of the president of the Chamber of Deputies, with the very clear intention of favoring the egomaniac wishes of the president to ‘ratify’ his mandate“, Expressed the leader of the PAN, Marko Cortés, in a position of the party.

Mexico will have the first vote in its history next April to recall the president in the middle of his six-year term, although López Obrador’s supporters promote the exercise as a “ratification” election.

The query, derived from the Federal Mandate Revocation Law promulgated in September, faces criticism because López Obrador himself promotes the exercise, for which the opposition has accused him of “a permanent campaign” to mobilize their bases.

In addition, the PAN criticized this Sunday that the Supreme Court, where four of the 11 ministers were nominated by López Obrador, has not supported the INE, which has denounced that it cannot carry out the consultation because Congress cut 4,913 million pesos by 2022 .

“It is very clear to us that the Court did not apply the same criteria in its decisions. We respect the decision of the ministers (who endorsed the decision), but in this particular case there is a risk that the interpretation of the law will become politicized, “said the PAN leader.

Added to the criticism was the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) that this Sunday demanded that the SCJN “resolve in accordance with the Constitution and validate that this farce consultation clearly distorts the spirit of the revocation of the mandate.”

“We have already said it and we will continue to say it, it is for the renewal of the mandate,” declared the leader Jesús Zambrano in the position of the PRD.

Zambrano too asked the INE to “verify and review” the almost 10 million signatures that López Obrador supporters They delivered for the exercise, which to be carried out requires the support of 2.75 million voters, 3% of the nominal list.

The deadline to collect the rubrics expired this Saturday, December 25, but the electoral body reported that, as of Friday, December 24, only 1.4 million of firms had passed “through the necessary controls and reviews.”

