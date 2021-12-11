Friday night was disputed the grand finale of The academy (El Trece) and there were several emotional moments throughout the last program. Carolina Pampita Ardohain was one of the great protagonists for a moving speech about everything that went through in his personal life throughout the five years he served on the jury. Since 2016, when he joined as a substitute for Moria Casán, until today, there have been many changes both in the sentimental field and in the workplace. In the middle of his heartfelt words, L-Ghent, the star guest of the evening, made an unfiltered comment.

“I love that life has given you all the revenge you deserve”, He expressed Angel de Brito while holding the model’s hand, just before giving her last return. It should be remembered that the driver of The angels of the morning (El Trece) recently announced that at the end of December he is saying goodbye to his program, after five years at the helm of the show cycle. With sensitivity to the surface, his phrase woke up the tears of Pampita, who tried to contain the tears to settle her last vow.

Roberto García Moritán came to console Pampita when he could not contain his emotion for being the last program of La Academia (Photos Ramiro Souto)

When it was time to take the microphone, he was sincere: “I love this program, I am happy to work here. And how many things have happened to me since I came from that Moria replacement to here; how my life changed; how I reconnected with people again, I returned to my place, to my career, I took the reins of life”. In this sense, the date it debuted in ShowMatch It was one of the most turbulent of his life, since it was shortly before his scandalous separation from Benjamín Vicuña, with Eugenia The China Suárez as third in contention.

“How I entered with a broken heart, and how I leave with a heart so healthy, so full of love, and with all the beautiful things that life and God have given me. I went through all that here, and this is my house. It was a pleasure to come to my house every day, share with you, raise my daughter there in the dressing room, laugh out loud, cry with my soul because of things that crossed me and I saw them on the track “, he continued with bright eyes , while the camera focused on her husband, Roberto García Moritan.

The model was moved by all the events that happened in her life in the five years that she has been a judge of ShowMatch

“I always say it, this is one of the most wonderful programs in Argentina, which gave rise to so many people in our country, who would not have had the opportunity to make themselves known, and filled our lives with joy. It’s been many decades, we grew up with ShowMatch at home, with Marcelo on TV, with ‘Good night America’ and ‘Bye, bye, bye’; and for me it is a great honor tomorrow to say: ‘I worked at ShowMacth’”, He assured. At the end, the model returned to thank the production: “Thank you with all my heart, always in my soul this beautiful memory.”

After the emotional returns of Ángel and Pampita, the invited jury took the floor, nothing more and nothing less than L-Ghent. The Cumbia 420 singer surprised everyone and asked: “Are you always this sentimental?”. After generating the laughter of those present in the study, Marcelo tinelli he assumed: “Yes, we love each other very much.” The young 21-year-old artist concluded: “Yes, I realized, I think I already love them.”

