Pamela Franco does not want to be related to Anthony Aranda. (Photo: Instagram)

Anthony Aranda became one of the most controversial characters in the local environment due to his ampay with Melissa Paredes. Although the dancer has avoided the press at all times, he was talked about in different television programs, as was the case with Mujeres al Mando.

For this, the Latina magazine had as a guest Pamela Franco, who surprised locals and strangers by throwing different compliments to the former worker of Gisela Valcárcel.

The words of the member of Pure feeling drew the attention of more than one, as many began to speculate that his relationship with Christian dominguez he was going through a crisis.

However, faced with these rumors, Pamela Franco herself came to the fore to affirm that her relationship with the cumbiambero continues from strength to strength and that her words were misinterpreted, for which she apologized to her family.

“Then I started to think and said ‘conchale’ … I think that here is not the term I used, it is about the person “Said the singer in a statement for Amor y Fuego, after ensuring that the ‘Activator Kitten’ had a penetrating gaze.

Likewise, Pamela Franco made it clear that she never thought that her words would be taken seriously and that there would be an uproar, since she said it as part of a ‘chacota’ within the Women in Command program.

The cumbiambera also specified that she loves her family, so she would never think of disrespecting him. Christian dominguez, less with thought. In addition, she noted that she prefers to stay away from the dancer of Melissa Paredes.

“I did not imagine that magnitude because it has neither head nor tail. I love my family, I love Christian, I respect him a lot and never in my life would disrespect him, not even with words, less with thoughts and less as they have wanted to put it, like ‘hey, be careful’, never in life”, He sentenced.

