For months, there has been a general warning about the excessive consumption of added sugars in our diet, partly responsible for the growing rate of obesity throughout the world and the diseases associated with it. However, sugar is not the only ingredient that we must control if what we are concerned about is our health: palm oil it is also in the sights of consumers.

If we look at the nutritional label and the list of ingredients of the processed products that we find in the supermarket, we will see that in many of them, both specifically aimed at children and the general population, is the famous palm oil.

Is palm oil harmful to our health? Should we eliminate it (or, at least, restrict its consumption) in our diet? We tell you everything you need to know.

What is palm oil?

Palm oil is an oil of vegetable origin that comes from the oil palm. So far so good: we know other types of vegetable oils (olive oil, without going any further) that are beneficial for our health. The key is that palm oil in its composition has 50% saturated fat (a fairly high percentage, especially if we compare it with the content of other vegetable oils, which is usually around 15%), and its excessive consumption is mainly related to possible cardiovascular problems by raising the amount of LDL cholesterol in our blood.

Palm oil has been cultivated and consumed for centuries in Africa, as we are told on the Battle Tank blog (we recommend reading their many articles on this ingredient) and it has recently entered our market. But, yes, massively.

How much palm oil can I consume?

When talking about healthy eating, the World Health Organization explicitly recommends limiting fat consumption to 30% of our diet and opt for unsaturated fats whenever possible (nuts, avocado) instead of the saturated ones, among which he cites palm oil.

Until 2014 on food labels it was possible to speak of “vegetable fats” in general, without specifying whether they came from olive oil, sunflower oil or palm oil (among others): Right now it is mandatory to declare on the label exactly where the vegetable oil or fat comes from that we are consuming, so in the ingredient lists we must literally find the name “palm oil” (we can also find it under the name “palmolein” or “palm kernel oil”) if that product contains it.

The main problem is that palm oil is found in large quantities in the processed products we consume, especially in the case of industrial pastries (in buns and biscuits it usually appears almost always as the second ingredient behind flours), salty snacks, energy bars, breakfast cereals, pre-cooked dishes, ice cream …

This means that if our diet is rich in processed products (thus displacing other food options with a better nutritional profile) at the end of the day we have consumed a fairly high amount of palm oil, with the consequences that this can have for our health.

Why is palm oil used?

Whenever we come across an ingredient that can be harmful to our health, we ask ourselves the same question: “If it really is so bad, why do so many products have it?” As in the case of sugar, this is usually due to two reasons: is palatable (makes the product that contains it more “tasty”) and also it is very cheap in relation to other healthier options. We must not lose sight of the fact that the food industry is, above all, an industry, and like all the others, they seek their profit within the margins of legality (because it is legal for a food product to contain palm oil).

Palm oil is the most widely used today, far ahead of other types of vegetable oils such as olive, coconut or sunflower oil. In addition to being cheap, as Juan Revenga indicates in this post published in El Comidista, palm oil remains solid at room temperature (Not so olive oil, for example), something that makes it especially interesting for the industry.

How can I reduce my consumption of palm oil

Once again, and as we have said numerous times, the best way to stay safe from both palm oil and other not very desirable ingredients such as added sugar, is basing our diet on food instead of products. The risk in the consumption of palm oil appears when excessive consumption of it is made, something that could happen if it is the processed products that are part of the basis of our diet.

Make the purchase in the market It is the first step, always making responsible choices both with our health and with the ecosystem: we cannot forget that the cultivation of oil palm, the plant from which palm oil is obtained, is the main responsible for the deforestation of the rainforests, especially in areas of Malaysia and Indonesia, where this crop emits large amounts of CO2 into the atmosphere.

When buying processed products, we insist on the importance of reading both the nutritional label and the ingredient list to be aware of what we are buying and what we are eating. An informed consumer is a consumer who can make the decisions he deems necessary with responsibility.

