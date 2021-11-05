During a press conference offered by the Nuevo León health authorities, it was reported that people under 15 years of age and pregnant women will not be allowed to enter.

The measure would be applied for this edition of the Festival that was carried out with great success without any suspension between 2012 and 2019.

We are excited to be able to meet again this coming November 12 and 13 and we want to give you the best experience. We have worked together with the authorities to implement the following policies and prevention measures to enter the festival.

November 4, 2021

Pa’l Norte shared the measures for access and for this the complete vaccination schedule or a negative antigen test result of no more than 72 hours will be required. The valid tests will be those made on Wednesday, November 10 and for both days of the festival.

The Pa’l Norte will take place on November 12 and 13 at the Fundidora Park in Monterrey, New Lion. In this festival there will be the presence of Foo Fighters, Tame Impala, Juanes, Alejandro Fernández, Foster the People, The Kooks, Piso 21 + Mau & Ricky, Kinky, El Tri, Enjambre, Danny Ocean, among many other bands.

All attendees must present one of the two alternatives to enter the festival, in addition to face masks, temperature measurement, application of disinfectant gel and frequent hand washing.