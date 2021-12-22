Nasir Hayat Magoon, president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), has stated that Pakistani citizens have a combined value of crypto assets of $ 20 billion.

During a press conference, the president of the FPCCI said that Pakistanis’ digital currency valuations are based on the chamber’s research paper, according to a local report. He urged the government to implement a cryptocurrency policy, noting that India has implemented some restrictions in this field, the report added.

In October, a study published by Chainalysis revealed that Pakistan had seen a tremendous increase in cryptocurrency adoption over the previous year. The Chainalysis Global Cryptocurrency Adoption Index 2021 ranked Pakistan the third highest in terms of index score behind Vietnam and India. The ranking is based on three metrics: on-chain cryptocurrency value transferred, on-chain retail value transferred, and peer-to-peer trade volume.

On October 20, 2021, the highest judicial body in Pakistan’s Sindh province urged the federal government to provide modalities for the regulation of cryptocurrencies. The Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered government bodies such as the Ministry of Law and Information Technology to collaborate with regulators such as the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the central bank to create cryptocurrency rules within a deadline. three months.

The SECP has been considering cryptocurrency legislation since November 2020, as reported by Cointelegraph. In addition to the regulation of cryptocurrencies, the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Reza Baqir, stated that the bank is analyzing the possibilities of issuing a central bank digital currency.

