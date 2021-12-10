The action of the Pakistani army weakened and reduced their actions in their native country, forcing them to retreat to the other side of the border, in eastern Afghanistan.

From August to October of this year, the TTP claimed responsibility for 93 attacks in Pakistan, compared to just 50 in 2019.

“Up to 100 Taliban fighters have been released in the last 10 or 15 days. They will continue to be under surveillance,” a government official from Peshawar, the large city in northwestern Pakistan, close to tribal areas on the border with Afghanistan, told AFP.

A local security official confirmed that the militants would not be expelled to Afghanistan.

A TTP commander installed in eastern Afghanistan explained to AFP that these releases were aimed at reinforcing trust between the two sides, which is why the TTP had agreed to extend the ceasefire with the government, which was to end on September 9. from December.

“The TTP leadership affirmed its intention to extend the ceasefire unlimitedly” and “will continue discussions with Pakistani officials,” said this commander.

Peace negotiations sponsored by the Afghan Taliban.