Paint.NET, a popular image editing program for Windows advertises changes in your application support. From version 4.4 will not offer support for Windows 7 and 8.1, and versions of 32 bit of current versions of Windows.

Paint.NET 4.3.x will be the latest version for Windows 7, 8.1 and 32-bit versions of Windows

The developer advanced the news in his account Twitter, but it is now with the launch of the version 4.3.3 with which he makes this support cessation official. In the published change list he explains the reasons for this decision:

Lately it has become significantly more difficult and time consuming to support these, not many people use them, and I can no longer justify the cost and frustration of keeping support for these afloat. As of Paint.NET v4.4, only Windows 10 and 11+ will be supported, and only 64-bit (x64 and ARM64). Once Paint.NET v4.3.3 is released, I will start working on v4.4 and will only release v4.3.x updates as needed and only until v4.4 is complete.

The main novelty of the version 4.3.3 Paint.NET is the migration to .NET 6. This allows a great improvement in the performance of the application, both in the opening of the application as in the treatment of the images. The change list officers is as follows:

New: The application has been migrated to .NET 6 , which has improved both rendering and startup performance

, which has improved both rendering and startup performance New translations : Catalan (ca), Corsican (co) and Thai (th)

: Catalan (ca), Corsican (co) and Thai (th) Change: The / createMsi command for the installer has been removed. Instead, you can now download the MSIs directly from the GitHub posts page.

Various UI controls for the dark theme have been improved, for example scroll bars (Windows 10 v1809 + only).

Fixed the appearance of various user interface controls in Windows 11, for example buttons and dropdown lists.

Fixed the View -> Zoom to Window command when using the keyboard shortcut (Ctrl + B), which was reset instead of toggling the zoom level

Improved performance during the “pull” stage of the installer when migrating from Nullsoft Scriptable Installer System (NSIS)

Reduced download size on ARM64 by 33%.

Fixed a rendering bug in Dents and Polar Inversion effects

Fixed a memory leak in the selection renderer that was consuming gigabytes of GPU memory, causing crashes.

Fixed some GDI object leaks, particularly in the Save Settings dialog, which ended up causing a crash.

Fixed a memory leak in Settings -> Tools.

Fixed an issue that prevented new plugins from loading their native DLL dependencies as specified in their .deps.json file

Fixed app crash after effects plugin crashes when deciding to restart app

Fixed a crash when drawing a selection, right-clicking in the history window before releasing the left mouse button, and then clicking to redo a history entry.

Fixed a text rendering bug in some parts of the user interface, especially Effects.

Fixed “untitled:” filename argument prefix preventing Window Clippings from sending screenshots

Fixed some registry keys not being removed during uninstall.

Fixed PdnRepair utility in Windows 7

Fixed some inconsistencies in the MSI compared to version 4.2.16 that caused problems on some deployments.

The AvifFileType package has been updated to version 1.1.17.0 which updates the AOM version and fixes a crash when reading large EXIF ​​blocks.