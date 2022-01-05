In fact, here we want to talk to you precisely about this interesting photo editing and retouching app , since it is one of the most used if we do not want to complicate our lives. That is not to say that it does not provide us with everything we need for these projects. But at the same time it is designed in such a way that it tries to make things easier for us and obtain more than apparent results. One of the secrets of its success is based on the simplicity of use and the functions available thanks to the updates that we receive periodically.

A clear example of all this is found in the simple Microsoft Paint app . For years it has been found pre-installed in the Windows operating system and we can benefit from its virtues from the beginning. But as many of you will already know first-hand, this solution is quite limited in terms of its functionality. But we can use other third-party programs such as Paint.Net , a title that should not be confused with the one mentioned by the Redmond giant.

In fact, users can now update the program to Paint.Net 4.3.7 where various bug fixes are carried out and some functions arrive. The truth is that over the last few days this is an editor that has received several of these updates, correcting errors that have been recently detected. In addition, we found performance improvements that improve rendering speed by up to 100% compared to previous versions. It is clear that this will be very appreciated by the regulars of this program, especially if they work with high definition content.

Take advantage of this powerful video editor totally free

Continuing with the multimedia sector, we are going to talk about an interesting video editor that you can use in both Windows 10 and 11, FilmForth. Actually, it is a UWP application that you download from the Microsoft Store to benefit from all its functions without spending a single euro.

It is worth noting that this program offers us a good part of the functions that we normally find in payment proposals. This means that the video editor meets the needs of most ordinary users. In addition, it presents an intuitive user interface with its corresponding timelines where we load all those elements that will make up our video project. In this way and in a few steps we will have the possibility of generating our own content of this type composed of clips, soundtrack, transitions, digital effects, etc.

Try the new Windows 11 Media Player now

We have been talking for several weeks about the new multimedia player that will come to Windows 11. This replaces Groove Music and the popular Windows Media Player that marked an era. So far this software is being rolled out among the development insiders of the system, but it is already starting to reach the whole world. In fact, and from what we now know, it is necessary for it to have the Windows 11 Build 22000. In this way you can now install the application through the Microsoft Store.

Keep in mind that this new Windows Media It was first presented in November 2021. From there the company firm has been testing the software for more than two months and it already seems to be ready for its final launch. But as we have mentioned, it is essential that we have Windows 11 Build 22000.