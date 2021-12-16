Pain from Naruto has this dynamic wallpaper that you will not be able to resist

Fans once again demonstrate their art when it comes to recreating the Naruto universe.

Naruto ended years ago, both in the manga and in the anime, currently his son Boruto, who gives his father’s spin-off his name, is the one who holds the reins of the license. However, it should be noted that Although some time has passed since its end, fans do not forget what has been one of the most successful Japanese series of all time, being so that even today it is common to see products derived from it.

Under this premise, something that fans often do is create arts, drawings, animations, among others, based on this license and in others like Dragon Ball, One Piece and others. In this way, over the years we have been able to see different characters from all these manga on paper or, in this case, on our computers and smartphones. And now is when it’s Pain’s turn with a dynamic wallpaper, which you can see below:

To nobody’s surprise It has been on Reddit where this same wallpaper has been published, which you have on these lines and that shows the well-known character of Naruto. Undoubtedly a clear sample of the love and affection that fans feel for this entire universe, so do not doubt that there will be more content of this type in the future focused on the rest of the characters in the series.

Likewise, it must be said that, for those who do not know, Pain is the visible head of the Akatsuki Organization and also the leader of the Hidden Rain Village., this being their place of origin. With a backstory that takes place in the manga, it is yet another of the characters that we can see in it together with Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, Hinata, among many others.

