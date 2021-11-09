Back 4 Blood landed with a rushing force on consoles and PC last October. A great launch from an industry veteran like Turtle Rock, the legendary Left 4 Dead developer, who not only benefited from a monumental Microsoft ad campaign, but debuted on the first day on Game Pass. Now the new zombie IP details its roadmap and face 2022 with a lot of content.

Turtle Rock continues to want to thank players for their dedication and will be consistently delivering content as well as stability improvements. The highlight of this new roadmap are the updates free that will arrive in November and December, and will run throughout 2022 expanding the Back 4 Blood game experience:

November : New letters and a new typology of these.

: New letters and a new typology of these. December : Offline campaign mode with all rewards and end of year event.

: Offline campaign mode with all rewards and end of year event. 2022 : New difficulty level and new cooperative mode.

: New difficulty level and new cooperative mode. Update general: Stability and balance improvements for characters, enemies and cards.

As for the expansions, these have been planned as one of the great attractions of next year 2022. They will only be available to those users who acquire the Annual Pass payment and we will have a total of three expansions:

Expansion 1 . Tunnels of Terror . It will include a new campaign, new exterminators and enemies, as well as exclusive skins and cards.

. . It will include a new campaign, new exterminators and enemies, as well as exclusive skins and cards. Expansions 2 and 3. They will arrive throughout 2022 and we have no data on them.

Thanks to this pass we can enjoy these expansions and its price is 39.99 euros. However, there is no information on whether this Annual Pass will help us for the next possible seasons of play, but it is very likely that we will have to get more than one to enjoy all the post-launch content of Back 4 Blood.