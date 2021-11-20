At the beginning of the most feverish week in terms of purchases, which is none other than Black Friday, we have not only found excellent discounts on mobile phones and accessories, but also on Android applications. Do you want to fill your library for much less money? You already know, take advantage of the following sales while they remain active on Google Play.





30 free Android apps

The most sweet of any compilation of offers in applications are those that do not cost a penny to download them. And here is our selection for today: 30 apps and games that are currently free on Google Play.

Applications

Manual Camera: DSLR Professional Camera 4.49 euros free

free Battery Charging Slideshow – Charging Photo Slides 0.69 euros free

free Shot on Watermark on Photo – Like Shot On one plus 1.09 euros free

free Resume creator pro 0.59 euros free

free Word Resume Builder Pro 0.59 euros free

free Scalar Pro – Most Advanced Scientific Calculator 2.69 euros free

free Reminder Pro: Reminder 2.39 euros free

free Passwords-Manager-Pro. 4.09 euros free

free Memorize: Learn GRE Vocabulary with Flashcards 4.99 euros free

free Memorize: Learn Italian Words with Flashcards 4.99 euros free

Games

Freeze! 2 brothers 2.39 euros free

free DEEMO -Reborn- 2.49 euros free

free Sudoku Challenge Offline 2.19 euros free

free The Cross 3d horror game Full version 0.99 euros free

free Hollow Earth – Hardcore Arcade Space Shooter 1.99 euros free

free Broken Words PRO 1.99 euros free

free Word Cage PRO 1.99 euros free

free Broken Sentences PRO 2.09 euros free

free Asteroid Storm 1.09 euros free

free Super Runner {Pro} 1.39 euros free

free Sudoku {Pega Pro} 4.19 euros free

free Math Games – Multiplication Table (PRO) 0.99 euros free

free Even and Odd Premium 0.59 euros free

Personalization

50 discounted Android apps

The following apps and games are not free, but they are discounted enough to be worth giving them a try. AND there are real gems in games, do not miss them.

Applications

NT Converter – Premium Unit Converter 3.29 euros 1.79 euros

1.79 euros Millimeter Pro – screen ruler, protractor, level 4.29 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro 3.49 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Super64Pro Emulator 3.09 euros 1.49 euros

1.49 euros LOTTERY NUMBERS 2.59 euros 1.19 euros

Games

Exploding Kittens® – Official 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros Kenshō 4.19 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Donut County 4.29 euros 2.49 euros

2.49 euros Gorogoa 4.29 euros 2.49 euros

2.49 euros She Sees Red – Interactive Mystery Movie 3.39 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Whale Trail Classic 2.99 euros 1.39 euros

1.39 euros Cook, Serve, Delicious! 4.39 euros 2.09 euros

2.09 euros The Last Dream (Full) 4.69 euros 2.49 euros

2.49 euros TileStorm 4.29 euros 1.39 euros

1.39 euros Kiwanuka 4.29 euros 1.39 euros

1.39 euros Spirit 4.29 euros 1.39 euros

1.39 euros Plancon: Space Conflict 2.09 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros Majesty － The Northern Expansion 3.09 euros 1.59 euros

1.59 euros Treasures of Montezuma － Premium 2.09 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros Farm Frenzy Premium: Time management game 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium 14.99 euros 7.99 euros

7.99 euros Despotism 3k (Despotism 3k) 3.79 euros 1.39 euros

1.39 euros Neighbors from Hell 1 Premium 3.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Through the Darkest of Times 7.99 euros 3.99 euros

3.99 euros Vengeance RPG 3.69 euros 1.89 euros

1.89 euros Runic curse 1.99 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Heal: Pocket Edition 5.49 euros 2.39 euros

2.39 euros Galaxy Trucker 4.99 euros 2.99 euros

2.99 euros Grandpa’s Table HD 2.89 euros 1.29 euros

1.29 euros Out There Chronicles – Ep. 1 2.99 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros hocus 2 3.19 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Out There Chronicles – Ep. 2 2.99 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros Heroes of Flatlandia 2.29 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros Heroes of Loot 3.59 euros 1.59 euros

1.59 euros Under Leaves 2.19 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros Dungeon warfare 3.09 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Dungeon Warfare 2 4.99 euros 1.69 euros

1.69 euros BE-A Walker 5.49 euros 1.59 euros

1.59 euros 911 Operator 6.99 euros 1.79 euros

1.79 euros RPG Knight Bewitched 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros The Escapists: Prison Break 5.49 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout 7.99 euros 1.49 euros

Personalization

Lai: sticker-like icons 4.89 euros 1.79 euros

1.79 euros

Lux Dark: gradient icons 4.89 euros 1.79 euros

1.79 euros Verticons Icon Pack 1.39 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Pixel Net White – Icon Pack 1.19 euros free

free Nova Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Nova Dark Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros WalliPop Wallpapers 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and Xataka Móvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next Friday. Good weekend!