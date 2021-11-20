At the beginning of the most feverish week in terms of purchases, which is none other than Black Friday, we have not only found excellent discounts on mobile phones and accessories, but also on Android applications. Do you want to fill your library for much less money? You already know, take advantage of the following sales while they remain active on Google Play.
30 free Android apps
The most sweet of any compilation of offers in applications are those that do not cost a penny to download them. And here is our selection for today: 30 apps and games that are currently free on Google Play.
Applications
- Manual Camera: DSLR Professional Camera
4.49 eurosfree
- Battery Charging Slideshow – Charging Photo Slides
0.69 eurosfree
- Shot on Watermark on Photo – Like Shot On one plus
1.09 eurosfree
- Resume creator pro
0.59 eurosfree
- Word Resume Builder Pro
0.59 eurosfree
- Scalar Pro – Most Advanced Scientific Calculator
2.69 eurosfree
- Reminder Pro: Reminder
2.39 eurosfree
- Passwords-Manager-Pro.
4.09 eurosfree
- Memorize: Learn GRE Vocabulary with Flashcards
4.99 eurosfree
- Memorize: Learn Italian Words with Flashcards
4.99 eurosfree
Games
- Freeze! 2 brothers
2.39 eurosfree
- DEEMO -Reborn-
2.49 eurosfree
- Sudoku Challenge Offline
2.19 eurosfree
- The Cross 3d horror game Full version
0.99 eurosfree
- Hollow Earth – Hardcore Arcade Space Shooter
1.99 eurosfree
- Broken Words PRO
1.99 eurosfree
- Word Cage PRO
1.99 eurosfree
- Broken Sentences PRO
2.09 eurosfree
- Asteroid Storm
1.09 eurosfree
- Super Runner {Pro}
1.39 eurosfree
- Sudoku {Pega Pro}
4.19 eurosfree
- Math Games – Multiplication Table (PRO)
0.99 eurosfree
- Even and Odd Premium
0.59 eurosfree
Personalization
50 discounted Android apps
The following apps and games are not free, but they are discounted enough to be worth giving them a try. AND there are real gems in games, do not miss them.
Applications
- NT Converter – Premium Unit Converter
3.29 euros1.79 euros
- Millimeter Pro – screen ruler, protractor, level
4.29 euros1.09 euros
- AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro
3.49 euros0.99 euros
- Super64Pro Emulator
3.09 euros1.49 euros
- LOTTERY NUMBERS
2.59 euros1.19 euros
Games
- Exploding Kittens® – Official
1.99 euros1.09 euros
- Kenshō
4.19 euros0.99 euros
- Donut County
4.29 euros2.49 euros
- Gorogoa
4.29 euros2.49 euros
- She Sees Red – Interactive Mystery Movie
3.39 euros0.99 euros
- Whale Trail Classic
2.99 euros1.39 euros
- Cook, Serve, Delicious!
4.39 euros2.09 euros
- The Last Dream (Full)
4.69 euros2.49 euros
- TileStorm
4.29 euros1.39 euros
- Kiwanuka
4.29 euros1.39 euros
- Spirit
4.29 euros1.39 euros
- Plancon: Space Conflict
2.09 euros1.09 euros
- Majesty － The Northern Expansion
3.09 euros1.59 euros
- Treasures of Montezuma － Premium
2.09 euros1.09 euros
- Farm Frenzy Premium: Time management game
1.99 euros1.09 euros
- Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium
14.99 euros7.99 euros
- Despotism 3k (Despotism 3k)
3.79 euros1.39 euros
- Neighbors from Hell 1 Premium
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- Through the Darkest of Times
7.99 euros3.99 euros
- Vengeance RPG
3.69 euros1.89 euros
- Runic curse
1.99 euros0.59 euros
- Heal: Pocket Edition
5.49 euros2.39 euros
- Galaxy Trucker
4.99 euros2.99 euros
- Grandpa’s Table HD
2.89 euros1.29 euros
- Out There Chronicles – Ep. 1
2.99 euros1.09 euros
- hocus 2
3.19 euros0.59 euros
- Out There Chronicles – Ep. 2
2.99 euros1.09 euros
- Heroes of Flatlandia
2.29 euros1.19 euros
- Heroes of Loot
3.59 euros1.59 euros
- Under Leaves
2.19 euros1.19 euros
- Dungeon warfare
3.09 euros0.99 euros
- Dungeon Warfare 2
4.99 euros1.69 euros
- BE-A Walker
5.49 euros1.59 euros
- 911 Operator
6.99 euros1.79 euros
- RPG Knight Bewitched
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- The Escapists: Prison Break
5.49 euros1.09 euros
- The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout
7.99 euros1.49 euros
Personalization
- Lai: sticker-like icons
4.89 euros1.79 euros
- Lux Dark: gradient icons
4.89 euros1.79 euros
- Verticons Icon Pack
1.39 euros0.59 euros
- Pixel Net White – Icon Pack
1.19 eurosfree
- Nova Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.89 euros
- Nova Dark Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.89 euros
- WalliPop Wallpapers
1.69 euros0.59 euros
More offers?
If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and Xataka Móvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next Friday. Good weekend!