At the beginning of the most feverish week in terms of purchases, which is none other than Black Friday, we have not only found excellent discounts on mobile phones and accessories, but also on Android applications. Do you want to fill your library for much less money? You already know, take advantage of the following sales while they remain active on Google Play.


Index hide
1 30 free Android apps
1.1 Applications
1.2 Games
1.3 Personalization
2 50 discounted Android apps
2.1 Applications
2.2 Games
2.3 Personalization
3 More offers?

30 free Android apps

The most sweet of any compilation of offers in applications are those that do not cost a penny to download them. And here is our selection for today: 30 apps and games that are currently free on Google Play.

Applications

  • Manual Camera: DSLR Professional Camera 4.49 euros free
  • Battery Charging Slideshow – Charging Photo Slides 0.69 euros free
  • Shot on Watermark on Photo – Like Shot On one plus 1.09 euros free
  • Resume creator pro 0.59 euros free
  • Word Resume Builder Pro 0.59 euros free
  • Scalar Pro – Most Advanced Scientific Calculator 2.69 euros free
  • Reminder Pro: Reminder 2.39 euros free
  • Passwords-Manager-Pro. 4.09 euros free
  • Memorize: Learn GRE Vocabulary with Flashcards 4.99 euros free
  • Memorize: Learn Italian Words with Flashcards 4.99 euros free

Games

  • Freeze! 2 brothers 2.39 euros free
  • DEEMO -Reborn- 2.49 euros free
  • Sudoku Challenge Offline 2.19 euros free
  • The Cross 3d horror game Full version 0.99 euros free
  • Hollow Earth – Hardcore Arcade Space Shooter 1.99 euros free
  • Broken Words PRO 1.99 euros free
  • Word Cage PRO 1.99 euros free
  • Broken Sentences PRO 2.09 euros free
  • Asteroid Storm 1.09 euros free
  • Super Runner {Pro} 1.39 euros free
  • Sudoku {Pega Pro} 4.19 euros free
  • Math Games – Multiplication Table (PRO) 0.99 euros free
  • Even and Odd Premium 0.59 euros free

Personalization

50 discounted Android apps

The following apps and games are not free, but they are discounted enough to be worth giving them a try. AND there are real gems in games, do not miss them.

Applications

  • NT Converter – Premium Unit Converter 3.29 euros 1.79 euros
  • Millimeter Pro – screen ruler, protractor, level 4.29 euros 1.09 euros
  • AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro 3.49 euros 0.99 euros
  • Super64Pro Emulator 3.09 euros 1.49 euros
  • LOTTERY NUMBERS 2.59 euros 1.19 euros

Games

  • Exploding Kittens® – Official 1.99 euros 1.09 euros
  • Kenshō 4.19 euros 0.99 euros
  • Donut County 4.29 euros 2.49 euros
  • Gorogoa 4.29 euros 2.49 euros
  • She Sees Red – Interactive Mystery Movie 3.39 euros 0.99 euros
  • Whale Trail Classic 2.99 euros 1.39 euros
  • Cook, Serve, Delicious! 4.39 euros 2.09 euros
  • The Last Dream (Full) 4.69 euros 2.49 euros
  • TileStorm 4.29 euros 1.39 euros
  • Kiwanuka 4.29 euros 1.39 euros
  • Spirit 4.29 euros 1.39 euros
  • Plancon: Space Conflict 2.09 euros 1.09 euros
  • Majesty － The Northern Expansion 3.09 euros 1.59 euros
  • Treasures of Montezuma － Premium 2.09 euros 1.09 euros
  • Farm Frenzy Premium: Time management game 1.99 euros 1.09 euros
  • Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium 14.99 euros 7.99 euros
  • Despotism 3k (Despotism 3k) 3.79 euros 1.39 euros
  • Neighbors from Hell 1 Premium 3.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Through the Darkest of Times 7.99 euros 3.99 euros
  • Vengeance RPG 3.69 euros 1.89 euros
  • Runic curse 1.99 euros 0.59 euros
  • Heal: Pocket Edition 5.49 euros 2.39 euros
  • Galaxy Trucker 4.99 euros 2.99 euros
  • Grandpa’s Table HD 2.89 euros 1.29 euros
  • Out There Chronicles – Ep. 1 2.99 euros 1.09 euros
  • hocus 2 3.19 euros 0.59 euros
  • Out There Chronicles – Ep. 2 2.99 euros 1.09 euros
  • Heroes of Flatlandia 2.29 euros 1.19 euros
  • Heroes of Loot 3.59 euros 1.59 euros
  • Under Leaves 2.19 euros 1.19 euros
  • Dungeon warfare 3.09 euros 0.99 euros
  • Dungeon Warfare 2 4.99 euros 1.69 euros
  • BE-A Walker 5.49 euros 1.59 euros
  • 911 Operator 6.99 euros 1.79 euros
  • RPG Knight Bewitched 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • The Escapists: Prison Break 5.49 euros 1.09 euros
  • The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout 7.99 euros 1.49 euros
Read:  What to do if the gestures in the air do not work on a Huawei mobile

Personalization

  • Lai: sticker-like icons 4.89 euros 1.79 euros
  • Lux Dark: gradient icons 4.89 euros 1.79 euros
  • Verticons Icon Pack 1.39 euros 0.59 euros
  • Pixel Net White – Icon Pack 1.19 euros free
  • Nova Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.89 euros
  • Nova Dark Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.89 euros
  • WalliPop Wallpapers 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and Xataka Móvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next Friday. Good weekend!