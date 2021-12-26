

It’s official now. After several days of rumors following the impeachment of Juan Carlos Carcedo placeholder image, UD Ibiza announced today that Paco Jemez will be the new coach of the team until the end of the season. Quite a challenge against a team that is sixteenth in the table and whose objective is to remain.

The coach has extensive experience both in the Second Division, a category in which he has directed a total of 151 games, and in the First Division, where he has accumulated up to 190 games.

Paco Jemez, which has landed on the island today, will be presented tomorrow morning, coinciding with the return to work of the staff after the days off for Christmas.

The last experience as a coach was at the command of Rayo Vallecano, a team with which he finalized his contract in the summer of 2020.