GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) – Last season’s MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers was activated from the COVID-19 roster, paving the way for him to play Sunday, leading the attack. of the Green Bay Packers against the Seattle Seahawks.

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, preventing him from playing for his team in a 13-7 loss to Kansas City. Thus came the Packers’ seven-game winning streak to an end.

Green Bay activated Rodgers and cornerback Isaac Yiadom on Saturday. He also released linebacker La’Darius Hamilton.

Despite Rodgers not training all week, head coach Matt LaFleur indicated that the 37-year-old would start if he was available. Rodgers has participated virtually in team meetings this week, while backup Jordan Love did the drills with the first team.

“He’s been to every meeting,” LaFleur said Wednesday. “He is engaged. It’s just that he’s not with the boys on the field. That’s the dynamic you never know about. But we are fortunate to have a player who has done many repetitions, has played with the ball many times, so we trust that if he is well, he will be able to go out and play at a high level ”.

Love, a 2020 first-round pick from Utah State, started for the first time in his career in place of Rodgers against Kansas City. He completed 19 of 34 passes for 190 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Rodgers has completed 67.1% of his passes for 1,894 yards and 17 touchdowns with three interceptions in the seven-game winning streak.

The NFL fined Rodgers and Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard $ 14,650 this week for violating the league and players union COVID-19 protocols. The Packers received an additional $ 300,000 fine.

Sunday’s game will face two stellar quarterbacks returning to action. Russell Wilson is also expected to return from Seattle after missing three games with an injury to the middle finger of his right hand, which required surgery.

Even if Rodgers plays, the Packers may have to wait a bit longer for their chosen All-Pro tackle to return in 2020. David Bakhtiari was activated from the list of players who are unable to perform physically on Wednesday, but remains in doubt for Sunday. Bakhtiari has not played since a torn ACL on December 31.

Packers cornerback Eric Stokes, who missed the Chiefs with a knee injury, is in doubt.