Currently most gamers use wireless controllers because they have the advantage that you do not have to be so close to the television or monitor to be able to play, thus preventing visual problems in the future. The disadvantage of these controls is that they need a battery to work, and depending on its autonomy it can last more or less hours, this pack of 4 batteries can give you many hours of consecutive play and it only costs 35 euros.

As I said, it is a pack of 4 batteries, each with a capacity of 2800 mAh, so each one has a good autonomy so that you can enjoy the command for several hours, 40 hours of autonomy specifically, that is, the 4 batteries offer you 160 hours of continuous play. But it is difficult for someone to play that long continuously, so Each drum kit can easily bring you one week of play.

These 4 pieces of battery are compatible with the controllers of the Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series X and Series SWith the remote that is not compatible, it is with the Xbox 360, which is a much older console. So if your console is the 360 ​​you should look for another option, but if on the contrary you have any of the aforementioned consoles, this article is undoubtedly for you.

The charging pack has three ways to recharge the batteries, it can be through the USB-C input, micro USB or through an adapter. It should be noted that This device is equipped with technology to prevent batteries from overcharging, overheating, and causing a short circuit, so when the batteries are charged it goes into suspension.

Last updated on 2021-12-17. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The battery charger has an LCD display which will show you the percentage of charge that the batteries have, this is divided into four stages (25%, 50%, 75% and 100%), which serves as a guide so that you know the charge level of the batteries . Being a fast charging device, it promises that all 4 batteries will be fully charged in no more than 3 hours, getting 160 hours of continuous gameplayIt doesn’t seem like a bad deal.

The package includes the 4 x 2800 mAh rechargeable batteries, 1 x Xbox dual channel battery charger, 1 USB charging cable and user manual so that you can dispel any doubts you have about the product. Putting all the pros on that scale that seems to have no cons from the buyers, it is an almost obligatory purchase to pay. 35 euros for a product that offers these benefits.

