Pac-man He is one of the most iconic characters in video game history. Surely you all know someone who has ever played any of the titles of the franchise that have been published throughout these more than 40 years, although soon it will be possible to relive those memories thanks to Pac-Man Museum +.

The compilation that Bandai Namco has announced includes a whopping amount of 14 Pac-Man games, including the most classic of all life to some more recent, such as Pac-Man 256 or Pac-Man Championship Edition. An excellent way to learn more about the history of the popular kite.

All of them will be available in an arcade that will do the stage function to choose the Pac-Man we want to play among all these:

Pac-man

Super pac-man

Pac & Pal

Pac-Land

Pac-mania

Pac-Attack

Pac-in-Time

Pac-Man Arrangement

Pac-man Arrangement Console Version

Pac-Man Championship Edition

Pac-Motos

Pac ‘n Roll Remix

Pac-Man Battle Royale

Pac-Man 256

At the same time, missions will be included that will grant us coins to exchange them for items that will serve to decorate the room and give it a more personal touch. What is clear is that ghosts can tremble, because Pac-Man is willing to eat everything nonstop when Pac-Man Museum + goes on sale for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC early 2022.