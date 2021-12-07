There is no doubt that if we talk about the games that marked an era, one of the first that comes to mind is Pac-Man. And now this gaming classic comes with a multiplayer function to Facebook.

We are talking about Pac-Man Community title that with a multiplayer mode seeks to give a twist to the classic arcade taking advantage of the connection benefits offered by social networks such as Facebook.

Pac-Man Returns! In the form of a smartphone from the hand of OnePlus

This new proposal will allow players to share the game with up to three contacts, where as a team they must work together to defeat the emblematic ghosts, but individually they will have to find a way to get the highest score.

The new Pac-Man game mode will allow you to create rooms to play with your contacts on Facebook or, in a function designed for Facebook Gaming streamers, you will be able to invite spectators to join a game using the Play tool with Streamer from the social network.

In addition to these possibilities and being able to play the classic version of Pac-Man, players will also be able to create their own mazes to maximize the experience.

Here it is important to mention that this new version of Pac-Man is the first to arrive with the Watch mode, in which the 2D mazes can be changed to an isometric 3D view, a movement that will also be available for the scenarios created by the players.

This new version of Pac-Man will be available for free from today on the desktop and mobile versions of Facebook and can be accessed from this link.