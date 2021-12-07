There is no doubt that if we talk about the games that marked an era, one of the first that comes to mind is Pac-Man. And now this gaming classic comes with a multiplayer function to Facebook.
We are talking about Pac-Man Community title that with a multiplayer mode seeks to give a twist to the classic arcade taking advantage of the connection benefits offered by social networks such as Facebook.
This new proposal will allow players to share the game with up to three contacts, where as a team they must work together to defeat the emblematic ghosts, but individually they will have to find a way to get the highest score.
The new Pac-Man game mode will allow you to create rooms to play with your contacts on Facebook or, in a function designed for Facebook Gaming streamers, you will be able to invite spectators to join a game using the Play tool with Streamer from the social network.
The details of Pac-Man Community on Facebook
In addition to these possibilities and being able to play the classic version of Pac-Man, players will also be able to create their own mazes to maximize the experience.
Here it is important to mention that this new version of Pac-Man is the first to arrive with the Watch mode, in which the 2D mazes can be changed to an isometric 3D view, a movement that will also be available for the scenarios created by the players.
This new version of Pac-Man will be available for free from today on the desktop and mobile versions of Facebook and can be accessed from this link.