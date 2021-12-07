Pac-Man Community: The New Way to Play Pac-Man on Facebook

For more than 40 years, Pac-Man is a cultural icon in the world of video games, television, music and film, and now you can play a new version of this classic on Facebook Gaming, with Pac-Man Community.

While not the classic Pac-Man that has been played for decades, Pac-Man Community is also a lot of fun and carries an important social component to share the fun with friends and other users of the social network, which is perhaps one of the first steps in Meta’s ambitious project to create a whole community around the Metaverse.

Developed by Genvid, in association with Bandai Namco Entertainment, Pac-Man Community connects gamers, video game content creators, viewers, and maze creators.

You can play alone or in multiplayer mode, in groups of up to four people, to work together in real time and complete each maze, while team members also compete with each other for the highest score.

In addition to the mazes built into the Pac-Man Community, players can create new challenges and their own levels, through the Maze Creator tool, so the fun never ends and they can have endless replayability.

If playing is not your thing, but you like to see Pac-Man chasing and catching ghosts, you can join the live broadcasts within the Pac-Man Community, as the game also includes a Watch tab, powered by Facebook Interactives, which will feature creators of Facebook Gaming who broadcast their games live.

The Watch Mode converts the mazes into 3D broadcasts, materialized by the Unreal Engine, within which viewers can interact directly with the video player to choose who they will support: Pac-Man or the ghosts, which makes the experience more social and interactive.

Later in beta and when interacting with the live session, viewers can work together to unlock the Maze Creator Tool. If the streamer is not live, the Watch Tab will feature Artificial Intelligence characters.

Through the new Play with Streamer feature, creators on Facebook Gaming can invite, from its live broadcast, their communities to join the game (to play or be spectators).

The mazes created by the players will appear in the game daily; In the future there will be challenges for the community and mazes selected and cultivated by the communities of streamers.

If you want to start testing Pac-Man Community and all its possibilities, click on this link.