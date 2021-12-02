All Free Fire esports fans are excited, and after four months of intense competition in the Central American region where we had surprises, laughter and tears, we can say that Central America has a worthy representative for the Phase of Classification of the Free Fire League.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that they are neither more nor less than Pabichos CA who will not only participate in this phase, but will also win an economic prize of $ 2,250.

Pabichos CA showed why it is important to take advantage of the rivals from the first day, where they not only placed first, but also took a wide advantage that would give them comfort to face the coming days.

The second week of competition they once again demonstrated their power and strategy, since they only took the last booyah of the night, but with the amount of points per kill they did, they were enough to sleep peacefully once again as leaders of the general table.

The penultimate day showed us that even the best have a bad day and Pabichos CA was no exception. Few points per kill and without any booyah they went home, but from these situations great lessons are learned and show what the winners are made of.

Thus we come to the last day of the Tigo Centroamérica National Tournament qualifying phase. All the lights were in Pabichos CA, they would wash their face after a week to be forgotten or the nightmare would continue.

In the end, what happened the previous week was a bad day, Pabichos CA not only redeemed themselves in their game, but they swept the other teams, remaining top one in three of the four maps played and becoming the champions of the region.

The road is not over yet and now, it is time to do the epic in the Promotion Series and seek promotion to the Free Fire League Latin America 2022 next Sunday, December 5.