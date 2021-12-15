Through your Twitter account, Huawei announced a launch event for the Huawei P50 Pocket, which, judging by the image that accompanies the publication, it could be the company’s new folding smartphone, which would come to compete with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The announcement was made through a tweet that reads: “Compact but powerful, that’s # HUAWEIP50Pocket. Coming soon” and is accompanied by the photo of what appears to be a folding phone and the date of the event, which will take place next Wednesday, December 23, on a schedule that corresponds to 1:30 p.m., Mexico City time.

The device shown in the image appears with two surfaces, which appear to be both sides of the case, folded at an angle, much in the style of the way the Galaxy Z Flip 3 folds, with a clamshell design.

This coincides with reports that emerged at the end of September, which said that Huawei was working on a folding smartphone with a clamshell format. At that time it was called Huawei Mate V and it was said that it could come equipped with the Kirin 9000 processor, the same one that the Huawei P50 and P50 Pro integrate.

Although, beyond the reports, nothing has actually been leaked about this new device, Huawei gives us two important clues about it. First, the last name “pocket” can refer to the fact that it will have a compact size that fits in your pocket; and second, they tell us that it will be powerful, so it can be practically a fact that it will integrate the Kirin 9000 processor which was already mentioned in the first reports.

Now it only remains to wait until December 23 to know all the details, if there is no prior leak, as has already happened with many of the smartphones announced throughout the year.