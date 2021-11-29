We do not know what happened, but for a few years we have been celebrating the holidays that come from the United States. That’s why after the Black Friday hangover, now the spotlight focuses on christmas. Looking around the corner and with Christmas carols blaring at full blast, fashion firms do not hesitate to prepare for this era that comes with party collections. Oysho wants to join the plan but deviates with another variant: that of throwing Christmas sweaters perfect for achieve comfortable and fun outfits.

Sweaters with Christmas motifs

Whether with reindeer, a Christmas decoration or with Rudolph himself: the Spanish firm reinterprets the ugly sweaters to launch beautiful and original versions. In a classic color range, these options can dress our days more cozy with style.

Oysho Christmas Jersey 2021 01
  • Chunky knit sweater with Christmas reindeer jacquard print, 35.99 euros.
Oysho Christmas Jersey 2021 02
  • Chunky knit sweater with a Christmas landscape print, 35.99 euros.
Oysho Christmas Jersey 2021 03
  • Very soft chunky knit oversize sweater, 39.99 euros.
Oysho Christmas Jersey 2021 04
  • Chunky knit sweater with round neck, 29.99 euros.

Perfect versions to wear 24/7

Oysho also releases simpler versions where snowflakes take control of the situation. Its combining power is infinite, making it the perfect base for any winter style.

Oysho Christmas Jersey 2021 05
  • Chunky knit sweater with Christmas jacquard print, 35.99 euros.
Oysho Christmas Jersey 2021 06
  • Chunky knit sweater with round neck, 29.99 euros.
Oysho Christmas Jersey 2021 07
  • Chunky knit jacket with round neck, 29.99 euros.

Photos | Oysho