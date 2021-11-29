We do not know what happened, but for a few years we have been celebrating the holidays that come from the United States. That’s why after the Black Friday hangover, now the spotlight focuses on christmas. Looking around the corner and with Christmas carols blaring at full blast, fashion firms do not hesitate to prepare for this era that comes with party collections. Oysho wants to join the plan but deviates with another variant: that of throwing Christmas sweaters perfect for achieve comfortable and fun outfits.

Sweaters with Christmas motifs

Whether with reindeer, a Christmas decoration or with Rudolph himself: the Spanish firm reinterprets the ugly sweaters to launch beautiful and original versions. In a classic color range, these options can dress our days more cozy with style.





Chunky knit sweater with Christmas reindeer jacquard print, 35.99 euros.





Chunky knit sweater with a Christmas landscape print, 35.99 euros.





Very soft chunky knit oversize sweater, 39.99 euros.





Chunky knit sweater with round neck, 29.99 euros.

Perfect versions to wear 24/7

Oysho also releases simpler versions where snowflakes take control of the situation. Its combining power is infinite, making it the perfect base for any winter style.





Chunky knit sweater with Christmas jacquard print, 35.99 euros.





Chunky knit sweater with round neck, 29.99 euros.





Chunky knit jacket with round neck, 29.99 euros.

Photos | Oysho