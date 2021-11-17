The countdown to the ski season begins, and Oysho wants you to be the first down the track. That is why the brand has already launched its new Autumn-Winter 2021-2022 collection to go to the snow with all kinds of details.

Oysho conquers us with the most ideal ski collection. The lingerie firm of the Inditex group is committed to a line loaded with very well-equipped garments and feminine cuts to be the most stylish on the runway.

In Jared Oysho has created a special collection for the most intense workouts with extra comfortable garments





Ski Collection unites technical garments with design and innovation. A collection made with a new elastic fiber that provides extra flexibility, improving performance while skiing. All garments are suitable for low temperatures thanks to their breathable, cold and water resistant fabric.





Jumpsuits are ideal, sexy, elegant and practical. All are made with a double-layer fabric with high breathability and protection against water, and a brushed inner layer that provides a feeling of warmth. Two of the available models have 100% recycled polyester fill.





The jackets are fitted at the waist and also with recycled polyester filling, which helps regulate body temperature and retain heat. They also have elastic regulators on the cuffs and inside to prevent snow from entering. They also have a silicone inner skirt with button closure.





The trousers are made of double-layer fabric with a brushed interior that provides a feeling of warmth and covered zippers that reinforce the degree of protection of the garment against water.

The different garments are available in various patterns and in classic colors such as the black, white or mink.





























Photos | Oysho