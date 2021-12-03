Users have located a Oxxo working dog that has moved Internet users and they propose new business modalities.

Love towards him pet market And dogs have grown exponentially over the years, allowing even some of these to have a global presence on social media with millions of followers. According to a study by Statista where the pet accounts with the most followers on Instagram during 2017 are shown, the influencer pets manage to register millions of followers, as is the case of jiffpom with 6.4 million followers, nala_cat with 3.4 million followers, itsdougthepug with 2.8 and marutaro with 2.6 million among other pets, demonstrating the favoritism that the user and consumer have over pets.

This is a small sample of all the growth and positioning opportunities the presence of these pets can generate on some brands, especially on social networks. In the same way, we have seen that different brands of world caliber have carried out successful advertising campaigns, where they adopt the image of canines and add it to their strategies, such as Land Rover and Volkswagen.

However, high investments should not necessarily be invested to raise the image of the brands using canines in their strategies, but simple actions can achieve good results, as was the Pemex gas station that chose to recruit at the time. dog “Gasolin” as head of security.

The social networks of “Lomitos Suavecitos” have shared an image where a working dog in an Oxxo, with everything and his little uniform, accompanying an employee to make a cash payment, a fact that has put the brand on high in social networks, achieving thousands of interactions on Facebook and Twitter, with endless positive comments where even they mention to the company a recommendation to integrate canines into their ranks.

HOW BEAUTIFUL !, I hope they had little dogs in the Oxxos 💘, they could feed them and have them as some kind of security – Jhosi (@Jholeealva) December 1, 2021

Awww 🥰… you have to work for your croquettes, adorable. – Vero (@Funesta) December 2, 2021

@Athena_AYE want to round out for some young croquettes? – EDXM (@iwithoutgravity) December 1, 2021

His name is Nicky and he lives in Villa Coapa they tell him the dog’s oxxo – Nando Herrera (@Herrerabogado) December 2, 2021

Apparently the Oxxo worker dog He is working in Villa Coapa, but he has won the affection of thousands of users on social networks.

Even though finding a working dog in this Oxxo can mean something relatively simple, on different occasions users on social networks have shown their favoritism in the face of this type of event where the pets are somehow part of the business team, improving the consumer experience and becoming viral on digital platforms.

Some time ago, social networks made a Food Truck viral that had a happy dog ​​and this was in charge of providing its services by bringing food to customers who collected their food in a Pick Up service format, achieving hundreds of thousands of reactions on TikTok, showing the great opportunity presented by using the image of canines in establishments, mainly on social networks. It should be noted that none of these pets seems to be exploited at work, since even the dog goes and delivers their food with clear happiness.

Although these do not necessarily have to be shown “working”, this would show the traffic opportunity that could imply showing the pet image on social networks, being an effective way to advertise businesses internationally.

