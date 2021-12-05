Users share photos of their births with some stores Oxxo, making the brand an unpaid advertising.

Home decorations at the end of the year, as well as the December holidays, are a good opportunity to promote brands, offering different offers, services, discounts and effective advertising campaigns, since during these dates consumers usually receive their precious Christmas bonus and make numerous purchases.

According to the graph of Statista where it shows the Latin American countries that spend the most on these dates, Chile leads the list in first place with an average spending of $ 379, Mexico in second with $ 368, Peru with $ 308, Argentina with $ 290 and Brazil with $ 282 Dollars; The expenses for the dates include food, new clothes for the occasion, gifts and decorations.

Being one of the favorite dates of the year for a considerable number of people, some decorations do not go unnoticed, such as “the birth” in some homes, which sometimes put aside religious purposes and decorate to their personal taste, even with a little digital help.

In social networks you are seeing a series of publications where different users choose to upload some photographs of its decoration with the renowned December births, but with a particular touch, they edited the photographs so that the stores Oxxo inside of them, making a unpaid advertising towards the brand.

First OXXO inaugurated in birth (in Chile) pic.twitter.com/fKgQC8N7CQ – Miguel Flores Bernés (@mfbernes) November 26, 2021

Do not suck race, I was putting the birth and I neglected 5 seconds and they had already put an Oxxo. pic.twitter.com/S9OTqBuc7U – The Punchis Punchis (@NosoyDiiYei) November 27, 2021

What is #Christmas your #shepherd do not suffer because the consumables ran out on your way not to Bethlehem, may your birth not remain incomplete without your @OXXO_Stores 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 ** for Christmas time includes two boxes and accepts payments with indulgences. Wink, wink #christmasmexican. pic.twitter.com/CUnPoBq8Jx – Armando SP 🇺🇸🇲🇽 (@IvanGovUSMX) December 4, 2021

Sayings births with Oxxo, have generated endless reactions in networks, causing more and more users to use editing programs to place the iconic stores within their spaces, positioning the brand high and giving it unpaid advertising.

If something users have shown on social networks, it is the level of creativity that they can have, especially with some products from their favorite brands (or even their architecture). Despite the fact that on this occasion the initiative was merely an idea of ​​the users, it has raised the stores Oxxo with the application of their architecture in their births, however, it is not the first time that they make unpaid publications and promotions towards brands.

During the past week we witnessed a similar event, where users chose to advertise unpaid for a beer brand, Heineken. This is due to the fact that a user showed a couple of videos to social networks where he explains the creation of his own Christmas tree made with the Heineken beer containers that he collected with his friends in each of his meetings; Next act, the brand answered the unpaid advertising video and mentioned that it wanted to know the user’s address to be able to witness the Christmas tree live.

This shows a clear example that we can choose to carry out some effective marketing strategies with a low budget, by inviting users on social networks to demonstrate their creativity with striking images and memes that undoubtedly manage to have a good impact on the networks.

