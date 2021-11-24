An Oxxo employee has revealed the salaries that cashiers, store managers and assistants earn for working in stores of the leading brand in the convenience segment.

The leadership of this chain of stores is translated into various analyzes and news that remind us of how important the ability to manage talent becomes and the most important thing in this exercise is that a series of elements are defined before which we have to be vigilant.

There is no doubt that the importance of a brand leads to paying attention to data such as those revealed by an Oxxo employee, which details the salaries that are earned and how this undoubtedly defines the ability of a brand to be increasingly transcendent in the industry of retail, as it reveals part of its strategy of operations that give it reach in the market.

Work in an Oxxo

The TikTok user Chicoxxo0 has revealed in a video that is already private, how much they pay in an Oxxo and in this he has given an account of the different ranges for employees who collaborate in the store, from cashiers, store managers or leaders and positions of lower rank such as those who are dedicated to assisting in the operations of these branches.

According to the young man, salaries start from 1,300 a week to more than 4,000 net pesos, coupled with grocery vouchers and bonuses.

In the case of the young man, he warned that the salary of the leader of a store is almost 20 thousand pesos per month, in addition to grocery vouchers and other benefits, at times that start at 3 hours a day and from Monday to Friday.

The estimated weekly salaries remain this way, considering that these amounts are added to vouchers and bonuses:

Managers: 2,800 pesos.

Floor assistant: 1,300 pesos.

Store leader: more than 4 thousand pesos.

The reactions to the video of the Oxxo collaborator have not been long in coming:

