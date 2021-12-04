Through Twitter, a user wrote his complaint against Oxxo because a package of Papas Sabritas he bought contained a whole potato that, he reported, was already spoiled and had a bad smell.

To talk about complaints today, it is necessary to resort to social networks, as these have become a great space to carry out all kinds of conversations thanks to the immediacy they offer.

The relationship between users and platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, among others, has changed considerably and now they are a great instrument, a resource and even a working tool for some.

In recent years, we have witnessed how the networks are already a place to denounce all kinds of cases of injustice; Thanks to them we can also see different situations in real time, which can change several of our decisions. To mention an example, today a user has the ability to broadcast a clash live from his social network and share it with his followers and, with this, create a conversation that goes beyond two people interacting.

Another important use is the one that companies have given it to have a closer contact with their customers and with millions of users around the world, which is why it is necessary to be very aware when situations such as complaints, reports of failures, errors occur , or something that has a negative impact on the user.

Based on this, on Twitter the case of a user who calls himself @ KenivNirket3, who reports that he went to an Oxxo store to buy some Sabritas Potatoes and inside he found a whole potato, which, in addition to having fungi, gave off a bad smell, this according to the words of the tweeter:

Good afternoon! Today at 2:40 p.m. in Pafnuncio Padilla I went to @OXXO_Stores to buy some @Sabritas potatoes in which they came with a whole potato with mushrooms and have an unpleasant smell, I hope they can solve me @PepsiMEX pic.twitter.com/dQJC3S1Hwd – Kevin Tapia (@ KevinNirket3) December 2, 2021

For their part, both Oxxo and Pepsico responded to the complaint, mentioning that they would follow up on the case, since, as described, it is extremely critical and leaves both companies in a bad way.

For brands it is essential to have good communication with their customers and, in that sense, social networks open a very interesting door for such purposes.

In some way, your accounts on any of the existing platforms is an extension of your image and, for this reason, it is necessary to create an efficient communication channel to resolve all the doubts, complaints, suggestions and other comments that customers provide.

In addition, we live in times where the relationship between brands and customers is also changing, where now what is sought is to have a more lasting interaction instead of just being a service provider. In that sense, social networks are the ideal space for that to happen.

