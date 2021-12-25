LaSalud.mx The AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 significantly boosted antibody levels against the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus after a third booster dose, according to data from a new laboratory study.

The neutralization levels for Omicron were boosted after a third dose with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine compared to a second dose. Serum obtained from individuals one month after receiving the third booster dose neutralized the Omicron variant to levels that were generally similar to those observed one month after the second dose against the Delta variant. Two doses have been associated with protection against the Delta variant in real-world studies.

To do this, blood samples taken from individuals infected with COVID-19 were analyzed; those who had been vaccinated with a schedule of two doses and a third booster dose; and those who had reported previous infection with other concern variants of COVID-19. The study included samples from 41 individuals who had received three doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19..

The study was independently conducted by researchers at the University of Oxford and the findings were published online on the bioRxiv prepress server.

Sir John Bell, a professor of medicine at the University of Oxford, UK, and one of the study investigators, said: “It is very encouraging to see that current vaccines have the potential to protect against Omicron after a third booster dose. These results support the use of third booster doses as part of national vaccination strategies, especially to limit the spread of new variants. “

Sir Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President of Biopharmaceutical Research and Development at AstraZeneca, said: “The vaccine plays an important role in vaccination programs around the world and these data give us confidence that the vaccine should be given as a third booster dose. It is also important to look beyond the antibodies to better understand how vaccines protect against Omicron, as we understand it better we will find the T cell response provides lasting protection against serious illness and hospitalization. “

Data from another laboratory study supports the effect of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Omicron, where individuals vaccinated with two doses maintained neutralizing activity against Omicron, although a decrease was seen compared to the original strain. In other studies, biology has been shown to generate a diverse and long-lasting T-cell response to multiple variants that resulted in a broader response than just antibodies, which could contribute to protection against COVID-19.

AstraZeneca is collecting real-world evidence to evaluate effectiveness against the Omicron variant with academic groups in the southern African region. It is also testing blood samples from participants in the company’s phase II / III study for neutralizing activity when a third booster dose against Omicron is given for both the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and its experimental vaccine for next generation, AZD2816. The data from these studies are expected to be available shortly.

A sub-analysis of studies COV001 and COV002 showed that a third dose given at least six months after a second dose increased antibody levels six-fold and maintained the T-cell response. A third dose also resulted in higher neutralizing activity against alpha, beta, and delta variants, compared to a two-dose schedule.

Likewise, the COV-BOOST study showed that a third booster dose generated significantly higher immune responses compared to controls against the Delta variant and the parent strain after a series of primary schedules with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 or Pfizer BioNtech vaccine (BNT162b2 ).

DZ