Overweight children: The percentage of obese children and adolescents rose from 19% before the pandemic to 22%, according to a study of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And the rate at which the body mass index (BMI) increased doubled.

The study measured the levels of abdominal visceral fat and arterial stiffness in more than 600 children, adolescents and young adults.

New research from the University of Georgia suggests it could spell bad news for children’s cardiovascular systems both now and in the future.

Published in Pediatric Obesity, the study measured abdominal visceral fat levels and arterial stiffness in more than 600 children, adolescents, and young adults. Visceral fat is fat found in the abdomen that infiltrates vital organs. Arterial stiffness forces the cardiovascular system to work harder to pump blood throughout the body.

The researchers found significantly higher levels of visceral fat and arterial stiffness in overweight youth. Which suggests that belly fat likely contributes to cardiovascular problems in children.

“The stiffer the artery, the faster the blood will move through those blood vessels, and that can be damaging and overload our system.” Said Joseph Kindler, corresponding author of the study and assistant professor of nutritional sciences at the College of Family and Consumer Sciences. “As these problems pile up, unfortunately, it’s kind of a domino game. One flips over and the rest of the systems start to overload. That’s when really widespread health problems can happen. “

Overweight children: We need to know the underlying factors that contribute to poor health outcomes

Studies on cardiovascular risks in young people are limited. But researchers believe that negative changes in the cardiovascular system that lead to disease. And heart attacks probably start in childhood and adolescence.

“We want to prevent cardiovascular diseases. We want children to live strong and healthy lives into adulthood, ”Kindler said. “But to do that, we need to understand the underlying factors that contribute to poor health outcomes so that we can identify where to target. Whether through diet, physical activity, sleep, or some other intervention. Identification is key, and then intervention is essential ”.

The arteries are stiffer in children with a high BMI

The researchers used technology known as dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry, or DXA, to measure body fat levels in children.

It is a technique commonly used in the fields of bone and hormone research. And it’s becoming more common in body fat research because it gives scientists the same information as traditional scans. But it’s faster, less expensive, and doesn’t require large doses of radiation like other scans do.

They also measured how long it took for the participants’ blood to travel from the central part of the body to the lower extremities. A standard way to assess arterial stiffness.

“One really important take-home message is arterial stiffness, which predisposes children to future cardiovascular disease. It seems to be the most pronounced in people who have a high BMI, ”Kindler said.

Overweight children: Being overweight is a major risk factor

Another concern is that children are increasingly being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, a condition previously seen only in adults. Being overweight is a major risk factor. Of the study participants, 145 had been diagnosed with the disease.

“It’s a very widespread and terrifying condition in young people, even more so than adults,” Kindler said. “Many body systems tend to break down at a faster rate if the disease occurs during the growing years than in adulthood. This disease attacks the brain, kidneys, bones, liver. It really increases the need to understand the ways we can prevent disease. “

Simon Higgins, Babette Zemel, Philip Khoury, and Elaine Urbina are co-authors of this study. It was funded in part by the Endocrine Fellows Foundation; the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute; and a grant from the University of Georgia Obesity Initiative.

