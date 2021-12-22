Christmas has come to Overwatch along with a very special event that everyone will love. The reason is because thanks to Inverlandia 2021 the Blizzard shooter It can be played for free until next January 2, so you will have a few days to join the action with the rest of the players in the world.

This affects all versions in which it is available, except for Nintendo Switch. Therefore, you can start downloading it for PS4 and PS5 through the PlayStation Store, for Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S from the Microsoft store and also on Battle.net if you prefer to distribute shots from your PC.

In addition, the celebration of this holiday will go even further, because during the next few days you will have the opportunity to open loot boxes that will include Christmas related skins, so that the different heroes are dressed to match. In fact, in the presentation trailer that you have accompanying the news you can see how they look.

And if after all this you want more, then you can take advantage of Overwatch will remain on sale until January 8 in the versions indicated previously. Thus, you will find its Legendary Edition for 19.99 euros on PC, while on consoles it will cost slightly less, 14.99 euros on PS4 and another 14.99 euros on Xbox One.