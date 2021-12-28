Overwatch It will be free on the different consoles, PS4 and Xbox One, and also on PC. However, it will be up to a limited time. Find out the details below.

It was confirmed that Overwatch It will be playable for free until January 2 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net). This title has backward compatibility with PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. For its part, the study Blizzard Entertainment activated the promotion on the occasion of the Christmas event called Winterfell 201, which takes place in the game. As if this were not enough, the video game is also on sale on all platforms except for Nintendo Switch.

During June 2021, Blizzard Entertainment added cross-play to the video game between all its editions: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. With respect to Overwatch: Legendary Edition, the package launched in 2019, is on sale at 14.99 euros in the Microsoft Store and in the PlayStation Store until January 8 at 12:59 Spanish peninsular time.

Overwatch celebrates Winterfell

Fans will be able to enjoy the Winterfell 2021 event until January 6. In this way, they will be able to get new cosmetic items and also from previous editions of the holiday. To do this, they will have to complete weekly challenges. Additionally, players will also be able to participate in the Fatal Freeze, Mei: Operation Snowball, Snowball to the Death, and Yeti Hunt game modes.

While players enjoy all these news and promotions, Blizzard Entertainment is working on Overwath 2. However, this installment is not expected to arrive before 2023. In the meantime, some details were released: it will be a free update that will reform multiplayer mode, heroes and maps, as well as adding new characters and scenarios.