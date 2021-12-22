These days the winter event, Winterfell, will also be available.

Overwatch has long reached the peak of its wave, but it is still one of the most popular competitive online games of the moment, so, as a Christmas gift, Blizzard will offer a free play period during the holidays. It remains one of the most outstanding hero shooter of the moment, despite the fact that it has not offered much news for a while.

Specifically, this Overwatch free play period is now available on all platforms and will last until next January 2, 2022. The but is that PlayStation and Xbox players do will need PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold to play, respectively. It may also require an account Battle.net on some platforms, like PC.

As for the test itself, it allows you to do everything that the full game allows you to do, except the Competitive Game mode, which is the qualifying games of Overwatch. For the rest, you can level up, unlock skins, open loot boxes or play any remaining game mode, such as Arcade mode. This free trial also comes with the overwatch winter event, Inverlandia, which will be available until January 6 2022 and brings a new 4v4 brawl (Fatal Freeze), new cosmetic parts and weekly challenges.

about its content: everything indicates that it will be as epic as you expect

Without a doubt, a good initiative by Blizzard to lighten Christmas and try gain new fans ahead of the launch of Overwatch 2, although it could skip 2022 and arrive in 2023. It could also be seen as a movement in the face of the gaming community that tries to wash its image a bit by the scandalous cases of labor and sexual abuse uncovered at Blizzard and Activision in recent months that are still being investigated by the appropriate authorities. We will see how this affects the company in the face of the launch of games of the importance of Overwatch 2 or Diablo 4.

Related topics: Multi platform

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe