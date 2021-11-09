Overwatch pro dies at age 20

The world of eSports and the competitive scene is in mourning after the sensitive death of Kim “Alarm” Kyeong-Bo, professional player of Overwatch who lost his life in his 20s. At the time of writing there are no details about his death, but several figures in the middle have already commented on the matter.

Kyeong-bo I played for the team Philadelphia Fusion, who had recently announced that the player would return for the 2022 season. Via Twitter, the organization shared the following message:

“We are devastated and devastated by the news of the passing of Kim“ Alarm ”Kyeong-Bo. Alarm was the heart and soul of our organization, and our prayers go out to his family and friends as we mourn this tragic loss. The Kum and Fusion family request privacy during these incredibly difficult times. ”

Other community members also responded to this message with their own thoughts, all expressing their deepest condolences on the player’s death. Below you can check out a video where he puts his skills to the test.

Via: Kotaku