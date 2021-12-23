Overwatch will be available for free until the beginning of 2022. The best thing is that it will be the same version as the paid one. Everything you have to know is here.

Overwatch is one of the flagship games when it comes to shooters. The video game of Blizzard It is one of the classics of the genre that knew how to have its moment of glory a few years ago, however, if you have not yet been able to try it, this is your moment. Overwatch will be free from now until January 2 like a christmas present.

This will be an exceptional opportunity, where we can enjoy this free trial period during these two weeks. However, once January 2 arrives, those players who want to continue playing Overwatch will have to pay. Anyway, your effort would not be in vain, since everything achieved during the trial period will be kept with the paid version. Of course, it will be as long as you use the same Blizzard account.

Regarding the free trial, it will not have any type of restriction, that is, we will be able to play with all the characters and modes. In addition, we will level up and get rewards. There will be no difference with the paid version.

To emphasize that this is the time to test the game, Blizzard launched a new event called Winter Wonderland. East “Winter paradise” is it availabe from December 16 to January 6. Here we can enjoy not only the new aesthetics of the maps, but also that we will get weekly prizes and new cosmetic objects. In addition, we will have 4 new game modes, they are: Elimination by Freezing, Snowball Deathmatch, Yeti Huntress Y Operation Snowball.

This free launch of the game of Blizzard Entertainment It comes at a time where fans will stick with the title. This is due to the constant delays of its sequel, Overwatch 2, which was scheduled to be released in 2022 but due to the problems the company had with employee complaints, it is possible that until 2023, or perhaps even more, let’s not have a Overwatch 2.

