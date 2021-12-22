Good news comes for the very active and still large community of Overwatch, this title that although it has been on the market for a long time, being more exact since 2016, continues to have a lot of movement and followers, and that despite the controversies that surround its developer Activision Blizzard, your community remains strong and present.

Well, the good news is that Overwatch, this popular multiplayer shooter, it will be available and free for those who for some reason have never tried it or simply would like to experience it.

Here is your signal, for those who had considered it more had not decided, since right now you have the opportunity to give it a try and play it without the need to invest a single peso.

Since, since yesterday, December 20 to January 2, this popular shooter from Blizzard, will offer a free trial period that will allow new players to experience almost all of its content.

In case you wonder what this free version will include, we will tell you:

Players who participate in the trial period will be able to select the 32 available heroes and they will have access to casual games, arcade games and custom playlists. But nevertheless, competitive mode will not be available for users who do not have a copy of Overwatch.

But we think the best part is that new players can also get the unlockables and participate in the special game modes of the game. Winter Wonderland 2021 event, which is active.

As well as everything traveled, as well as the rewards that they obtain while participating in the test, will be transferred to the full version if they decide to buy Overwatch.

What we must bear in mind is that there are some requirements that users must meet to have access to the trial period.

To be more specific, we refer to pc gamers, who must have an active account of Battle.net, while users of PlayStation, must have a membership of Playstation plus and those of Xbox, the Xbox Live Gold.

The trial will not be available for Nintendo Switch.