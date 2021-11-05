The video game company Blizzard Entertainment decided to delay his two most anticipated games: Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV. Find out the details in this note!

Activision Blizzard presented the financial results for the third quarter of 2021 and, among some news and future plans of the company, announced that it will delay the launch of Overwatch 2 and Diablo VI. Although they did not have a confirmed date for video games, they were expected in 2022, but it seems that there is a long wait for fans of both franchises.

Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 delayed pic.twitter.com/4pr9c0OEdz – Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) November 2, 2021

In the statement, the company clarified that both games are still in development and that the work teams took great steps towards their completion in the last four months. Nevertheless, Blizzard He also explained that they need extra time to complete production and increase resources to support post-launch titles. With this they believe that both video games will captivate their communities for many years

While both Overwatch 2 What Diablo IV They were announced in 2019, the information we had on both games was scarce. The one that had the most presence was Diablo IV with a trailer, but it was two years ago.

Recall that the directors of both games left the company: Luis Barriga on the side of Diablo IV and Jeff Kaplan on the side of Overwatch 2. This affected the development of video games and influenced various restructuring of work teams. It was clear that the sum of these general delays plus the changes in the leadership would take both games to some point in 2023.

Let’s not forget that Blizzard suffered many high-ranking layoffs and resignations after multiple lawsuits for sexual harassment and abuse, discrimination, and a toxic work environment. For this reason, in August the new leaders had been appointed Mike ybarra and Jen Oneal, the first woman to lead the company. However, yesterday Oneal announced his resignation to dedicate himself fully to his other activities in the non-profit organization Women in Games International. Until new changes, Ybarra Direct to Blizzard.

Despite all this and the recent cancellation of BlizzConline 2022, Blizzard ensures that they will present a lot of new content next year for their most popular video games.

