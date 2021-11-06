Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, have been dominating the cryptocurrency market this year. With sales topping $ 2.5 billion during the first half of 2021, it should come as no surprise that both the crypto community and top creators are launching NFT in hopes of generating revenue and engagement. The rise of the Metaverse has also fueled the adoption of NFT, demonstrating the value of non-expendables for major brands and social media platforms alike.

As NFT sales skyrocket, the Ethereum blockchain continues to dominate the space. For example, a recent report by Cointelegraph Research found that Ethereum accounted for at least 97% of every sector of the NFT market, which includes games, collectibles, and markets.. It is also interesting to note that blockchain analytics firm Moonstream found that around 17% of addresses control over 80% of all NFTs on Ethereum, demonstrating the vast inequality that still exists in the NFT market.

Although this is the case, it is important to note that non-fungible tokens are still a very new and early concept. Although Ethereum currently dominates the market, there are significant competitors.

For instance, Blockchain payments firm Ripple recently announced an investment in the NFT Mintable market, which would allow the platform to integrate with XRP Ledger (XRPL) to allow creators to sell their NFTs safely and efficiently.. Additionally, in September this year, Ripple launched a $ 250 million creator fund to foster innovation in tokenization, specifically focused on non-fungible tokens.

Given Ripple’s recent involvement in the NFT space, Cointelegraph spoke with David Schwartz, Ripple’s chief technology officer, during NFT NYC to learn more about the company’s growing interest in non-fungible tokens. Schwarz also discussed other topics, including the rise of central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs, the goals behind a Wrapped XRP (wXRP) token, and Ripple’s upcoming roadmap.

Cointelegraph: Thanks for joining me, David. First of all, what did you discuss during your talk at NFT NYC?

David schwartz: My talk at NFT NYC was mainly about carbon neutral NFTs and solving the problem of energy consumption. Obviously, we are not going to solve climate change in the blockchain space, but the least we can do is not make it much worse. It is not a technical problem, we know how not to consume so much energy, it is just a matter of convincing people to adopt the technologies that are more climate friendly.

Cointelegraph: Ripple now allows people to believe NFT on the XRP Ledger. Can you discuss this in detail?

DS: We were a little late to the party, but not too late. If NFTs are successful, we are still at an early stage. Initially we started to see how people wanted to use NFT and realized that many of the challenges people faced were due to the technology being very primitive.

“All companies that want to enter the space need a lot of specific expertise, which is not a good way to grow. Therefore, we have focused on building those tools. Also, sometimes money is the obstacle. “.

When someone has a good idea with the right tools and the right equipment, sometimes you just need more money to climb. We can help them get through this to show that the technology will work the way they want it to.

Cointelegraph: You also mentioned that Ledger’s XRP is energy efficient. Could you explain why this is so?

DSYes, the reason that proof-of-work or PoW systems like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) consume energy is that they are specifically designed to create artificial scarcity. You would want artificial scarcity if you are trying to profit from something that has to be scarce. You also need artificial scarcity for something to be valuable and you need to convince customers that scarcity is not artificial.

So PoW creates artificial scarcity by using something scarce, which is energy. However, when energy is used exclusively to create artificial scarcity, the cost increases. The only reason you would want to do this is if you are receiving a portion of the money. Only the people who receive those fees are promoting that technology.

On the XRP ledger, no one receives transaction fees, so no one wants high fees. The fee literally covers the cost of processing the transaction. The fact is, the XRP Ledger works just as well without artificial scarcity.

Cointelegraph: Are There Other Benefits To Using XRP Ledger For NFT Versus Ethereum?

DS: Yes, one of them is scalability, or the number of transactions per second. However, there are things you can do on Ethereum that you cannot do on the XRP Ledger. This is why a lot of decentralized finance (DeFi) work is happening on Ethereum today. You can do just about anything you can think of, like things with loans, TradeFi, or mortgages and gambling. Today we don’t have those capabilities in the XRP Ledger, but you can create NFT.

“If you want to do everything, then you can’t be very good at anything. The XRP Ledger has a list of things that it does really well. If one of those is the things you need, that’s great. But, if one is not it is not. what you need, then you need to move on to something more general. “

Part of the low speed and cost of Ethereum transactions is due to the fact that you can create more flexible technologies on the blockchain. Most of the people who rely on the XRP Ledger are doing complex things, but for technical reasons they don’t need them to be right on the ledger.

Cointelegraph: What are the best use cases for someone wanting to coin an NFT on the XRP Ledger?

DS: Today’s use cases are mostly collectibles. On the XRP ledger, the cost is much lower, so if you are building an NFT on Ethereum, it would have to be worth at least $ 500, and even then the fees would be close to $ 100. The fees are much lower in the XRP Ledger and that enables a wider range of use cases.

I think most of the current use cases are collectibles in general terms, like works of art, things that connect with digital art, things that connect with musicians. But I think that over time we will see the NFT market expand.

Cointelegraph: I also wanted to talk about Wrapped XRP. Could you go into details about that?

DS: Wrapped XRP is an asset that is designed to track the price of XRP. For every wrapped XRP, there is an XRP somewhere linked to an ecosystem that keeps that XRP locked until the wrapped XRP is free. The idea here is that they should follow a close price. Wrapped XRP will behave similarly to XRP. For example, if what you are using XRP is moving value, and you have something whose value is the same, then these should serve as substitutes in the market.

“The downside to Wrapped XRP is that it can’t be moved cheaply and quickly on the XRP Ledger like XRP. But the upside is that it can be used on DEX on Ethereum.”

For example, if you have 500 XRP to use in a DEX and you just can’t do it today at any price, then Wrapped XRP would allow you to get the XRP tokenomy and Ethereum semantics. That will help prevent XRP from crashing out of features. We can expect to see the launch of Wrapped XRP in December.

Cointelegraph: What’s Next for Ripple?

DS: We have been pushing a lot for the CBDC. What’s exciting is that there are a lot of people in the space who don’t really know what CBDCs are capable of. Our vision is to imagine that every financial institution in the world can settle every fiat currency with any other financial institution in seconds. That’s huge, but it requires interoperability and security.

“If you are going to build such a large payment system, then you need a security model other than the one Swift uses, and blockchains have virtually no security concerns.”

Another feature is interoperability. For example, the United States could not build such a system because Saudi Arabia would not use it. But, If Saudi Arabia built a system and America built a system, then there has to be an interoperability standard. Otherwise, US banks would not be able to settle euros with banks in Europe.

Another thing we are working on is federated sidechains that allow assets to move freely between blockchains. Wrapped XRP is an example of this, as it allows XRP to move between XRP Ledger and Ethereum, but these are point solutions to specific problems. The advantage of solutions to a specific problem is that they allow a type of innovation that is currently not possible.

Today if you want Ethereum smart contracts, you have to build a blockchain with Ethereum smart contracts. You should also follow rules like how big a smart contact can be. Therefore, you cannot innovate at the level of changing those rules. What federated sidechains do is they allow you to innovate at the lowest level, so users can build a blockchain with the fees they want and the assets they want. It can be public or private, and you can live in a short period of time with real money.

This is great for developers who need to solve specific problems or who want to make changes to other blockchains and need to convince people that those changes work and are safe. Federated sidechains today offer a recipe for building blockchains that allow users to innovate on the blockchain itself.

