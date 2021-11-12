There are several key events in the industry throughout the year and without a doubt one of them is the The Game Awards. The 2020 edition brought the GOTY for The Last of Us Part 2, as we were bombarded with a multitude of new features.

The organizer of this evening, Geoff Keighley, He does not want to do anything other than raise the bar, so he has given an interview revealing what we can expect for December 10. According to Keighley, “This year especially, there will be lots of content for 2022 and 2023. In fact, it will be the largest list of world premieres and commercials we’ve ever featured. “

In fact, it points to that we will see between 40 and 50 games, both already announced and new, and the news will be around the double digit figure. The presenter wants to put all the meat on the grill, since in this edition of The Game Awards he will return to the event in person, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

A live orchestra and celebrity guests join the cocktail party at the ceremony, and Keighley says “We are flattered that almost all developers and publishers want their content to be shown at the gala.” With the arrival of the new generation consoles and with a year already among us, it is the moment to take the final step.

“I think we’ve only touched the tip of the iceberg of what’s possible on PS5 and Xbox Series X and I’m sure you’ll see things that will blow your mind. We’ll see gameplay footage that will remind viewers to do so. The best in the industry is yet to come. There is going to be a lot of tension this year. I would say that the awards will be about half of the gala, and the announcements and premieres, the other half. “

Not only from the screens of our PCs or mobile devices can we follow the gala, but Oculus or Core are platforms on which the broadcast will be available. “We are very interested how people view the event in the metaverse way. We are beginning to explore the idea of ​​finding new ways to distribute it using the games and their technology, “says Keighley.

Of course, the person in charge has indicated what we will not see under any circumstances in The Game Awards 2021. “We are not going to do any NFT and stuff“All ready for a month from now.