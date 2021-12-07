Over 35 demos for you to play on Xbox One and Series X and S

If you are one of the users of Xbox who enjoy previews of future releases not only in the form of teasers and trailers, but also as playable demos, then you need to find out about the strategy that Microsoft will implement.

As part of The Game Awards 2021, the company revealed its [email protected] Winter Game Fest Demo event, with which brand users can enjoy over 35 playable demos of titles that will be coming later to Xbox Series X and S and Xbox One.

The revelation was published on the Xbox news site, where some particularities that Xbox audiences should be aware of were also shared.

The first is that the event will take place from December 7-21, 2021, with the purpose that users of Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S have a tasting of some titles that will be available on those platforms.

The second is that it will not be normal demos, since the common thing is that all those that are published in the Xbox Demo channel are created once the game has been completed, or at least almost finished.

“Many of these demos are from initial stages and some are from games that won’t see the light of day until in a long time. Think of them as show demos and not as the final product “, Microsoft maintains before noting that all these titles will evolve and be polished prior to their respective releases.

One more is that the demos will be available for Limited time, under the note that some may return through the Demo channel, while the majority will simply evaporate after December 21.

The latter is an invitation to the community to get in touch with the game developers via social media and websites and provide feedback.

The complete list of more than 35 games will be revealed the same day the event starts, but Microsoft announced that three highlights are Loot river, Death trash, Blacktail, The Tale of Bistun and Nobody Saves the World.