Over $ 3,000 for all Avengers cosmetics

It’s been a little over a year since the launch of Marvel’s avengers, and for more than Square Enix and Crystal Dyanmics They are trying to improve it, the truth is that the title is practically dead. There were many things that affected him negatively, but one of the main ones has to do with his monstrous microtransactions.

Well, a fan of Marvel’s avengers With plenty of free time on his hands, he was tasked with figuring out exactly how much you’d have to pay if you were willing to buy all the cosmetic accessories the game has to date. Are you ready? Well why should you let go $ 3,317 dollars, which are roughly equivalent to little more than $ 60 thousand pesos.

These cosmetics come in the form of outfits, player banners, and emotes. At the time, Crystal dynamics He said that these accessories would be part of the game to give users as much freedom as possible in terms of customization, although as we all know, this decision was counterproductive.

If you still play Marvel’s Avengers, remember next week Spider-man it will finally arrive in the game and here you can see how its gameplay looks like.

Editor’s note: By now, they’d better make Marvel’s Avengers a free-to-play title. I mean, it is appreciated that all the DLC heroes are coming for free, but I think nothing justifies charging so much money for items that you should be able to unlock by natural progression.

Via: MP1st