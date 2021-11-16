The 20th anniversary event Xbox has left us with the most interesting news, such as the new wave of backward compatible games wave Halo Infinite multiplayer beta availability. But this has not been all, since as rumored in recent weeks, new games have received FPS Boost on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

After an interesting amount of Xbox 360 games were suddenly updated a few days ago, now we can confirm that over 30 new games have received FPS Boost on Xbox. For those of you who do not know what this technology means, FPS Boost allows players to enjoy the backward compatible games with a frame rate per second higher than that of the original version. We know that these improvements are achieved without additional work on the part of the developer, but still not all games will be able to enjoy this feature. Now, without further ado, we leave you with the 37 new games with FPS Boost on Xbox.