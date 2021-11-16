Something that cannot be denied is that People Can Fly is doing their best to get Outriders to become the great game that the team expected from the beginning, which has led them to publish the new free update New Horizon which includes a good load of news.

Your objective is to improve all the content of the game in general, starting with the expeditions. Until now there was a time limit to obtain the best rewards and this has been modified so that now no matter how long it takes to carry them out. Players will be able to take it easy so that it is not necessary to wear a specific kit that allows them to go faster.

In this sense, the rewards have been balanced, although the obtaining of legendary items has been increased by 100%. In addition, it has been added an anti-duplication system so that the probability of a repeated or existing object appearing is minimal. On the other hand, Tiago’s shop will now be more useful and will offer a mysterious legendary item.

Another novelty that has been implemented is the transfiguration, which will now allow everyone to wear the look they prefer and as many times as they want. Just pick up an object and it will instantly be added to the library to modify the appearance of any component. It will even be shared with the rest of the characters on the account so that you only need to do this once.





The adventure has also grown with the incorporation of four new expeditions in which the action will take place in unexplored areas of Enoch. Each one will have its own story with events related to the main plot and its characters. Of course, although the first can be accessed by anyone, for the others it will be necessary to reach ranks 4, 8 and 12.

For the rest, the update has new settings and customization options on the console controls and now it will be possible to play with anyone, regardless of the platform, thanks to the crossplay function. Even People Can Fly ensures that the experience will be more satisfactory and stable because there will be fewer drops and disconnections in general.