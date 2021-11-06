Private healthcare services take much of the stress out of caring for a loved one from family members and friends. Most importantly, they provide the essential care and comfort patients need to overcome a variety of health problems.

However, do you know which outpatient services are most in demand in private hospitals in Mexico?



Number of Hospitals that exist in Mexico

In accordance with INEGIDuring 2020, there were a total of 4,909 hospitals registered in the Latin American country, an increase of around 202 establishments compared to the previous year. The number of Mexican hospitals has been on the rise since 2014, when the number rose to 4,395.

Of every 100 private establishments that provide health services, 90 have the category of general hospital, 5 specialize in obstetrics and gynecology, 3 other specialty and the rest correspond to pediatrics, psychiatry and traumatology.

Outpatient services most in demand in private hospitals

The outpatient services most in demand in private hospitals are outpatient services. The specialty consultation with 6 471 917 (46.0%), the general consultation with 5 135 598 (36.5%), and 2 068 155 (14.7%) emergencies stand out.

Those with the lowest demand are dental consultations with 257,760 (1.8%) and preventive medicine with 131,590 (1.0%).

Consultation of the most demanded specialty in the private sector

Within the specialty consultations, the gynecological-obstetric consultation is one of the most demanded with 1,654,297 units (25.6%).

Within the definitive methods of family planning that are performed through surgical mechanisms. Salpingoclasia is found, with 26,339 procedures (2.4%) of all surgical medical procedures; vasectomy represents 0.2% with 2 503 cases.

In order to be able to establish the pathological state and the therapeutic procedures of the users. Private health facilities provided diagnostic medicine procedures services, where the most recurrent were clinical analysis exams with 17,736,777 (72.3%).

The total number of people attended according to the type of exams

The total number of people treated according to the type of examinations performed in order to confirm or specify medical diagnoses was 9,952,215 people, and 45.9% of them underwent clinical analysis examinations.

Regarding the treatment medicine procedures, 2,924,214 treatments were applied in private health facilities, 50.0% (1,460,554) of them were inhalotherapy, 15.7% (458,382) physiotherapy and 14.0% (410 527) of rehabilitation.

Mexico; no hospital infrastructure and insufficient human resources in the health sector

So, despite the previous numbers. Mexico stands out, within the OECD countries, for having insufficient hospital infrastructure and human resources in the health sector. Our country is 28% below the average of doctors and 68% of the average of nurses, already considering the personnel of public and private institutions.

The average number of doctors in these countries per thousand inhabitants is 3.4, and 8.7 nurses. In Mexico we have 2.4 doctors and 2.9 nurses for every thousand inhabitants …

