During the first half of this year we saw the launch of Hood: Outlaws & Legends, a game developed by Sumo Newcastle with a new proposal for online multiplayer games. Today the studio just released Season 3 of the game called Yule, which features a new game mode for all maps called Gold rush.

The first season of the game arrived in August of this year, so once again it has been three months until the switch was made. On this occasion, Focus Home Interactive prepared a video where it shows all the news that comes with the new season of Hood: Outlaws & Legends.

The new way Gold rush is available on all maps in the game and is a new way to steal gold from the state. In this game mode, the players of each team must search and collect bags of gold around the map, in order to return them to their safe zone until they reach the goal.

The bags of gold are not very big, but the more you have on top your character will walk slower, so you must analyze the risks. Together with Hood: Outlaws & Legends season 2 A new Battle Pass has just arrived, consisting of 100 levels with exclusive cosmetics.

In my review of Hood: Outlaws & Legends, he says that the game was a great experience but it is not for everyone, as his games develop slowly and depend heavily on teamwork for a sure victory. Because of this, I recommend Hood: Outlaws & Legends to those who tend to play in company and are tired of the most popular frenzy experiences. Hoow: Outlaws & Legends is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PlayStation 5, and PC.